checkAd

First oil from the Rolvsnes field

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces first oil from the Extended Well Test (EWT) at the operated Rolvsnes field, the first subsea tie back development for the Edvard Grieg platform.

The Rolvsnes field is located in PL338C on the southern side of the Edvard Grieg field and is a weathered and fractured granite basement reservoir. During 2018, the successful drilling and testing of a horizontal appraisal well (16/1-28) was completed, which flowed 7,000 bopd, demonstrating good reservoir productivity. The appraisal well has been converted to a development well and tied back the 3 km distance to the Edvard Grieg platform, with the project being completed on schedule and on the budget cost estimate. The resource estimate for the Rolvsnes field is between 14 and 78 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) gross.

The objective of the EWT is to gain a better understanding of the reservoir properties, reservoir connectivity and long term production performance of the field and if successful, this test has the potential to unlock a full field development for Rolvsnes, further extending the plateau production period for Edvard Grieg. Once sufficient data and production experience has been gathered, a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) could be submitted by the end of 2022, benefitting from the temporary tax regime in Norway. A successful test could also derisk significant additional resource potential in weathered and fractured granite basement reservoirs on the Utsira High.

Lundin Energy Norway AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lundin Energy, is the operator of PL338C with an 80 percent working interest, with the remaining interest held by OMV (Norge) AS.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented:
One of our strategic priorities is to extend plateau production on Edvard Grieg keeping the facilities full in the long term. We have successfully managed to extend the Edvard Grieg plateau by over 5 years already, through successfully unlocking resources within the Edvard Grieg field and through near field tie-back developments. The Rolvsnes EWT is the first tie-back development into our operated Edvard Grieg hub and production data from the EWT will provide vital information to potentially unlock the full field development of the Rolvsnes field, as well as further weathered and fractured basement reservoir opportunities on the Utsira High.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First oil from the Rolvsnes field Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces first oil from the Extended Well Test (EWT) at the operated Rolvsnes field, the first subsea tie back development for the Edvard Grieg platform. The Rolvsnes field is located in PL338C on the southern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board