Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
(PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive Q2 revenue SEK 403 million vs. estimate SEK 395 million.Q2 EPS SEK 0.84 vs. estimate SEK 0.88
