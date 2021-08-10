checkAd

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 08:12  |  21   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-7 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched in 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are very pleased with the continued interest in SLX and the new order from one of our existing customers. The modern design of the SLX platform offers excellent performance with high productivity and reliability, which is of utmost importance for Mycronic's customers in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on August 10, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-system,c3393852

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3393852/1451954.pdf

PDF




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-7 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the fourth quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...