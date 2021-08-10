checkAd

Ponsse Q2 Sales Top Estimates, Predicts Slightly Higher FY Operating Result

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Q2 sales EUR 187.4 million vs. estimate EUR 180 million.Order books stood at EUR 355.5 million at the end of periodQ2 operating result was EUR 19.5 millionEuro-denominated operating result in 2021 is expected to be slightly higher than in …

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 sales EUR 187.4 million vs. estimate EUR 180 million.
  • Order books stood at EUR 355.5 million at the end of period
  • Q2 operating result was EUR 19.5 million
  • Euro-denominated operating result in 2021 is expected to be slightly higher than in 2020
  • "The forest machine market continued its very positive development during the second quarter of the year," CEO Juho Nummela says in statement. "The good situation in the forest industry and among our customers was reflected favourably in all our business areas"
