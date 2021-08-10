checkAd

TORM plc Second Quarter and Half-Year Report 2021

“In the second quarter of 2021, TORM achieved an EBITDA of USD 45m and a profit before tax of USD 2.4m, despite a market which is still impacted by the pandemic. In Q2 2021, we have seen an increase of USD 81m in vessel market values, corresponding to approximately 5%, supporting the expectation of a recovering product tanker market” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard.

  • In the second quarter of 2021, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 14,591 (2020, same period: USD/day 25,274) and an EBITDA of USD 44.7m (2020, same period: USD 119.0m). The profit before tax amounted to USD 2.4m (2020, same period a profit of USD 71.4m), and earnings per share (EPS) were USD 0.03 or DKK 0.19 (2020, same period: USD 0.96 or DKK 6.5). The result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2m in the second quarter. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at USD 13.4m in the second quarter of 2021 (2020, same period: USD 113.3m), and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) was 2.6% (2020, same period: 18.5%).

  • In the first six months of 2021, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 14,056 (2020, same period: USD/day 24,465) and an EBITDA of USD 63.6m (2020, same period: USD 220.5m). The loss before tax for the first six months of 2021 amounted to USD -18.7m (2020, same period a profit: USD 128.2m), and loss per share (EPS) was negative USD -0.25 or DKK -1.54 (2020, same period positive: USD 1.71 or DKK 11.6). The result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 1.1m in the first half of 2021. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at USD 23.2m in the first six months of 2021 (2020, same period: USD 163.1m). Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) for the first six months of 2021 was 0.0% (2020, same period: 17.1%).

  • The product tanker market remained weak in the second quarter of 2021, affected by new lockdowns in Asia and a continuously weak crude tanker market. The US and Europe continued to see significant improvements in vaccine rollouts which have led to improvements in mobility and demand for transportation fuels. At the same time, India and several countries in Southeast Asia were impacted by the Delta variant of COVID-19 with many new cases and consequently renewed lockdowns.

  • During the second quarter of 2021, TORM took delivery of six of the eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd. and the remaining two vessels were delivered during July 2021. A total of 5.97m shares was issued as part of the payment for the vessels. In the first quarter of 2021, TORM purchased the three 2015-built scrubber-fitted and fuel-efficient LR2 vessels Nissos Schinoussa, Nissos Heraclea and Nissos Therassia from Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. for a total consideration of USD 120.8m. Nissos Schinoussa and Nissos Therassia were delivered in the second quarter of 2021 and Nissos Heraclea is expected to be delivered in August 2021.
