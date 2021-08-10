Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. In conjunction with Mr Ward's appointment, Mr Kevin Ernest is stepping down from his role on the Board effective immediately. Mr Ward is an accomplished entrepreneurial accountant who sold his professional services business, Whale Rock, to Capita plc (FTSE100) in 2012. He has significant advisory and transaction experience in both public and private markets. Mr Ward's current portfolio of roles includes acting as Independent Non-Executive Director of Visum Technologies plc, H&P Group Ltd, Corporate Modelling Services Ltd & Stanhope Gate Architecture Ltd. He holds a number of advisory roles to technology companies.