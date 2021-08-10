Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. In conjunction with Mr Ward's appointment, Mr Kevin Ernest is stepping down from his role on the Board effective immediately.
Mr Ward is an accomplished entrepreneurial accountant who sold his professional services business, Whale Rock, to Capita plc (FTSE100) in 2012. He has significant advisory and transaction experience in both public and private markets. Mr Ward's current portfolio of roles includes acting as Independent Non-Executive Director of Visum Technologies plc, H&P Group Ltd, Corporate Modelling Services Ltd & Stanhope Gate Architecture Ltd. He holds a number of advisory roles to technology companies.
Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented: 'I would like to thank Kevin for his support and guidance in helping Love Hemp achieve the success it has to date. We wish him well for his future endeavours.
'I'm delighted to welcome James Ward to the Board of Love Hemp Group. His experience and network in the City and internationally are invaluable for the Company's move to the main market and overall growth strategy.'
Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding James Ward that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.
Current Directorships:
Past Directorships:
Visum Technologies Plc
Stanhope Gate Architecture Limited
Platform Advisory Limited
Enterprise Improvement Limited incl Corporate Modelling Services Limited, Solvrisk Limited
H&P Group Ltd incl H & P Advisory Limited, H&P Facilities Ltd
Magen David Adom UK
New Whetstone Synagogue Ltd
TES (UK Services) Limited
Rusumo Capital Europe Limited
GerenUK Limited
Dragonfield Investments Limited
UK Over Labs Ltd
-ENDS-
