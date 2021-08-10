checkAd

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 08:20  |  28   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. In conjunction with Mr Ward's appointment, Mr Kevin Ernest is stepping down from his role on the Board effective immediately.

Mr Ward is an accomplished entrepreneurial accountant who sold his professional services business, Whale Rock, to Capita plc (FTSE100) in 2012. He has significant advisory and transaction experience in both public and private markets. Mr Ward's current portfolio of roles includes acting as Independent Non-Executive Director of Visum Technologies plc, H&P Group Ltd, Corporate Modelling Services Ltd & Stanhope Gate Architecture Ltd. He holds a number of advisory roles to technology companies.

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented: 'I would like to thank Kevin for his support and guidance in helping Love Hemp achieve the success it has to date. We wish him well for his future endeavours.

'I'm delighted to welcome James Ward to the Board of Love Hemp Group. His experience and network in the City and internationally are invaluable for the Company's move to the main market and overall growth strategy.'

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding James Ward that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Current Directorships:

Past Directorships:

Visum Technologies Plc

Stanhope Gate Architecture Limited

Platform Advisory Limited

Enterprise Improvement Limited incl Corporate Modelling Services Limited, Solvrisk Limited

H&P Group Ltd incl H & P Advisory Limited, H&P Facilities Ltd

Magen David Adom UK

New Whetstone Synagogue Ltd

TES (UK Services) Limited

Rusumo Capital Europe Limited

GerenUK Limited

Dragonfield Investments Limited

UK Over Labs Ltd

-ENDS-

Seite 1 von 2
Love Hemp Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To ...
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Engages Certified Public Accountants DBB McKennon To Perform 2019 & 2020 ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
Accesswire | Analysen