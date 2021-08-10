Anoto takes up a bridge loan in the amount of SEK 20 million to meet considerable increasing demand from customers

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that it has secured a loan of 20 million SEK from Swedish investors. The loan is an unsecured debt financing with an interest of 1% per month on the principle plus an arrangement fee of 3%. The term is nine months. The investors have the right to convert the loan into shares after five months at market price (no discount). The proceed will be used to build pens in order to meet the increased pen demand for delivery to customers in Q3 and Q4. At this point Anoto has depleted all inventory. In addition, global shortage of semiconductors created longer lead time on components and Anoto will be procuring components in advance in order to start building pen inventory.



“We are pleased to secure the funding from reputable investors in the Swedish market and to secure a non-dilutive financing at this time under fair terms. This funding will help the Company meet the increased demand from customers,” says Perry Ha, CEO of Anoto Group.