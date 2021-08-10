checkAd

GOGL – Exit from CCL Pool Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 08:30  |  18   |   |   

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company“) today announced that it has terminated its relationship with Capesize Chartering Ltd. (“CCL”), a joint venture to coordinate the Capesize spot chartering services of Golden Ocean, Starbulk, CTM and Bocimar.

Mr Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented: "We have enjoyed our close cooperation with our CCL partners over the last five years. CCL was formed in 2016 to achieve greater commercial scale amid a challenging commercial environment. 

Since then, the market has improved, and Golden Ocean has significantly expanded and modernised its fleet, most recently with the acquisition of 18 modern dry bulk vessels.

We believe Golden Ocean has the critical mass to achieve the benefits of scale outside of the joint venture. With all of our vessels managed by a single commercial management platform, Golden Ocean will have better control of the commercial strategy, as well as coming closer to our customers.

Backed by a strong commercial team, we believe that Golden Ocean will be better positioned to maximise the value of our platform.”

About Golden Ocean

Golden Ocean, a leading dry bulk shipping company, owns or controls a modern fleet of 94 vessels with an average age of approximately six years. The Company owns 56 Capesize vessels making it the largest publicly listed owner of this vessel class. Golden Ocean is listed on the NASDAQ and Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘GOGL’.

August 10, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL – Exit from CCL Pool Joint Venture Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company“) today announced that it has terminated its relationship with Capesize Chartering Ltd. (“CCL”), a joint venture to coordinate the Capesize spot chartering services of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board