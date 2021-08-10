Levitee Labs Announces Azim Qazi as Head of Ecommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods

Azim Qazi, MBA, MCIPS, P.Log has over 20 years of management experience in supply chain management and business development

Mr. Qazi has a lengthy track record of optimizing processes to increase revenue and improve profit margins

Mr. Qazi will initially be responsible for the newly launched product lines of MONKE Nutraceuticals and the newly acquired Earth Circle Organics family of brands



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce Azim Qazi, MBA, MCIPS, P.Log, as Head of Ecommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG).

In this role, Mr. Qazi, who has over 20 years of experience, will use his broad expertise in dynamic retail marketplaces, business development and supply chain management to oversee Company-wide CPG operations, beginning with the recently launched product lineups of MONKE Nutraceuticals, and Earth Circle Organics — which was acquired this month by Levitee for approximately $3.4 million — adding over 180 supplements and superfoods SKUs to the Company’s portfolio of products. The Company has also launched the first two products from MONKE Nutraceuticals, mushroom-based adaptogenic supplements branded MONKE Mind and MONKE Body. Mr. Qazi will be responsible for leading accretive acquisitions for the Company within CPG, while managing omnichannel sales growth and optimization, identifying new opportunities, creating tools to increase visibility, developing future network simulations, and enhancing logistics through data, predictive capabilities, and process improvements.

“Levitee is an incredible opportunity, as it is truly at an inflection point with innovative products being introduced in the popular nutraceuticals and burgeoning mushroom markets,” commented Azim Qazi. “The ecommerce space is constantly fluid, and I look forward to utilizing my skill set and understanding of vendor, supply chain and marketplace management with a premier marketing team to ensure the success of Levitee’s brands today and in the future.”

“Azim’s background is impressive, starting with his early career mastering purchasing models at financial institutions in London to recently architecting a vendor-managed inventory framework in dropship ordering and enterprise resource planning system,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “His knowledge, network, and leadership will prove invaluable across the full spectrum of our CPG businesses, from sourcing materials to reaching domestic and international consumers. He is a world-class warehousing and distribution specialist with a deep understanding of their impacts on P&L and meeting key performance indicators, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team.”