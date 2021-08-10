checkAd

HepaRegeniX initiates first-in-man Phase 1 trial for its lead MKK4 inhibitor HRX 0215

HepaRegeniX initiates first-in-man Phase 1 trial for its lead MKK4 inhibitor HRX 0215

HepaRegeniX initiates first-in-man Phase 1 trial for its lead MKK4 inhibitor HRX-0215

HRX-0215 is the first compound from the company's small molecule-based drug discovery platform ready for clinical testing

Tubingen (Germany), August 10, 2021 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a clinical stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases, announced today the first dosing of its lead drug candidate HRX-0215 in a Phase 1 clinical trial. HRX-0215 is a small molecule inhibitor of Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4), a key regulator of liver regeneration. Suppression of MKK4 unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely diseased livers.

The single-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial plans to enroll 48 healthy male volunteers. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of HRX-0215 and is designed as a single and multiple dose escalation study (SAD/MAD). HepaRegeniX expects the first results later this year. Previous extensive preclinical studies demonstrated compelling efficacy of HRX-0215 in both acute and chronic liver disease models.

"It is exciting to see the first MKK4 inhibitor now entering clinical development only four years after the synthesis of our very first small molecule compound," said Dr. Wolfgang Albrecht, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of HepaRegeniX. "This start of clinical development is backed by a large dataset showing the potential of our MKK4 inhibitor improving key liver parameters in a number of preclinical models plus an encouraging safety profile in 4-week general toxicology studies."

"We are very proud to announce this important milestone for HepaRegeniX and our lead compound HRX-0215 representing a completely new first-in-class approach for enhancing liver regeneration through MKK4 inhibition," added Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX. "The first of our MKK4 inhibitors now advancing to the next level of pharmaceutical development contributes to our objective to improve the prognosis of patients with advanced liver diseases who currently have very few therapeutic options in the years to come."

