checkAd

Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

Ørsted and Microsoft Corporation have entered into an agreement for Microsoft to purchase energy from Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Per the terms of Ørsted’s agreement, Microsoft will buy power from Ørsted’s 430 MWAC solar energy center Old 300 in Fort Bend County, Texas, which is expected to come online in Q2 2022.

“Microsoft has ambitious sustainability objectives for their Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions, and we’re thrilled to support their targets,” said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer in Ørsted Onshore. “Given the strong alignment in focus on emission reductions between our two organisations, I’m excited about our continued collaboration.”

Adrian Anderson, Senior Director, Renewable Energy at Microsoft, said: “On our journey to 100 percent renewable energy, we recognize that innovation and collaboration are fundamental in how we fight against climate change. We’re grateful for our collaboration with Ørsted to deliver renewable energy in ERCOT and look forward to continued progress towards a net-zero carbon future.”

Old 300 Solar Center is located on approximately 2,800 acres of privately owned land located near the City of Needville in Fort Bend County, Texas. The project represents an investment of more than USD 400 million in the local community that’ll benefit landowners, schools, and other community services for years to come via lease payments and property taxes.

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Kathrine Ejlskov
+ 45 99 55 10 23
katej@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation Ørsted and Microsoft Corporation have entered into an agreement for Microsoft to purchase energy from Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas. Per the terms of Ørsted’s agreement, Microsoft will buy power from Ørsted’s 430 MWAC solar energy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board