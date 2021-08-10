checkAd

Press release, Helsinki, 10 August 2021 at 10:00 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives a New NBS System Order from the Medical University of South Carolina

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an NBS system order from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in the United States.

Nexstim NBS systems use the unique SmartFocus TMS technology that enables accurate stimulation of the targeted area in the brain. The Nexstim NBS system is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: We are very happy to announce the sale of this new NBS system to MUSC, and glad to see an increasing number of patients benefiting from our SmartFocus TMS technology as the system will be used for motor and speech mapping purposes. MUSC joins a growing list of institutions that have multiple Nexstim systems taking advantage of the indication portfolio that Nexstim offers. Our Diagnostics business continues to be a key part of our growth strategy as our competitive advantages are numerous in this field.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

