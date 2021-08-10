checkAd

Golden Dawn Plans Drilling 97 Drill Sites Being Permitted on Five Properties Up To 50,000 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it is moving ahead with surface exploration plans at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia.

"We also want to express our concerns and condolences to all the local communities, whom are dealing with the hard ships and extra stress due to the fire season. It's a time for all to be extra cautious with our recreational and work activities in and around our forests. We all are blessed to share the natural beautiful of BC. It's important that we continue to do our best to keep it that way for generations to come," states Chris Anderson CEO Golden Dawn Minerals.

Map of the Greenwood Precious Metal Project areas.

The 2021 exploration season has been hampered by unusually hot and dry forest conditions leading to wildfires. As such, the Company has continued to work on updates to permits, as requested from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI), for surface exploration at its Greenwood Precious Metal Project.

Permitting work is underway for the Golden Crown, Phoenix, Lexington, May Mac and Tam O'Shanter properties. A total of 97 drill sites are currently permitted or are being permitted on these properties, with multiple holes to be drilled from each of the sites, sufficient for up to 50,000 metres. Initially, 71 sites are proposed that are sufficient for up to 256 holes or 30,900 metres. Details are provided below.

At Golden Crown, the Company is permitting 35 drill sites, including 26 sites for drilling this year at the JD prospect and the Golden Crown mine. The purpose of the drilling is to add new mineral resources to the current inventory. Ten priority drill sites (up to 40 holes, 1,200 m) are planned for close-spaced to follow-up surface sampling results at the JD. The JD mineralized gold zone was previously exposed by trenching over a strike length of 200 meters. Seven drill sites (up to 28 holes, 1400m) are also planned at the Golden Crown mine to in-fill and extend the known resources defined in the Company's PEA technical report. An additional 9 sites (up to 27 holes, 1,350 m) are planned to test geophysical and geochemical anomalies between the Golden Crown and JD prospects.

