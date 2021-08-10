Brenntag achieved excellent results in an exceptional market environment in the second quarter 2021

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in

chemicals and ingredients distribution, reports excellent results in an

exceptional market environment in the second quarter 2021. In addition to the

continued strong organic earnings growth, Brenntag pushes ahead with substantial

acquisitions fostering its focus industries.



In the second quarter 2021, Brenntag generated sales of 3,470.1 million EUR.

Operating gross profit rose by 21.1% to 838.7 million EUR. Operating EBITDA grew

even more and reached 355.1 million EUR, a very strong year-on-year increase of

34.3%. Earnings per share totaled 0.87 EUR.





The performance of Brenntag Essentials and especially Brenntag Specialties inthe second quarter 2021 was highly satisfying.Brenntag Essentials contributed to the Group performance with strong results inthe second quarter 2021. The division reached an operating gross profit of 523.1million EUR (+16.3%) and reported a very strong operating EBITDA of 230.1million EUR (+29.1%).Brenntag Specialties delivered excellent results with an operating gross profitof 308.9 million EUR (+30.1%) and operating EBITDA of 144.5 million EUR (+48.7%)in the second quarter 2021. These remarkable results are due to a broad-basedpositive performance across all segments and were driven almost entirely byorganic growth.In addition to Brenntag's continued strong organic earnings growth, the companystrengthened its position with substantial acquisitions, fostering its focusindustries. In the second quarter, Brenntag signed an agreement to acquire JMSwank in North America, and meanwhile closed the transaction at the beginning ofAugust. This is a major step to strengthen Brenntag's specialties portfolio inthe region and creates the largest full-line food ingredients distributor inNorth America with approximately one billion US dollars in revenue.The implementation of the Project Brenntag initiatives continues as planned. InJuly, Project Brenntag successfully entered the next phase focusing on the rampup of EBITDA uplift. In the first half of 2021, Project Brenntag generated morethan 40 million EUR in operating EBITDA which is expected to ramp up to 220million EUR annually by 2023.Brenntag confirms its operating EBITDA guidance to be in the range of 1,160 to1,260 million EUR for the financial year 2021. The guidance was raised in June2021, and takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains fromProject Brenntag and the contribution from already closed acquisitions. It isbased on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on the level atthe time of the guidance upgrade. It also reflects our expectation that thecurrently exceptional market environment will normalize in the second half of2021.Find all figures and details for the Q2 2021 results on Brenntag's website:https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/media/news/Contact:Verena BlaschkeBrenntag SEGlobal CommunicationsTelephone: +49 (201) 6496-1213E-Mail: mailto:global.communications@brenntag.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/108645/4989945OTS: Brenntag SEISIN: DE000A1DAHH0