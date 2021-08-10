The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has approved the financial report for Q2 2021. The detailed financial report for Q2 2021 is attached to this announcement.

“Wirtek completed the acquisition of the two CoreBuild sister companies on April 29 with effect from June 1. The integration of CoreBuild is progressing very well and is already contributing positively to the financial results.

Although Wirtek had significant one-time costs related to the CoreBuild acquisition during Q2 2021, we still achieved a positive Q2 EBITDA of TDKK 594 and a revenue growth of 46% compared to Q2 2020. Organic revenue growth was 19% during Q2 2021.

Based on the good results and a favorable prognosis for second half of 2021, Wirtek raised both revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2021 a second time on August 5. With revenue growth of more than 60% and EBITDA growth of more than 80% expected this year, Wirtek is taking a huge step towards reaching the financial goals of our Accelerate25 strategy. “

Financial highlights for the period 1 January – 30 June 2021

TDKK Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Revenue 9,699 6,663 46% 17,446 13,656 28% EBITDA 594 793 -25% 2,072 1,654 25% EBITDA-margin (%) 6.1% 11.9% -49% 11.9% 12.1% -2% Pre-tax profits 336 729 -54% 1,827 1,552 18% Cash holdings -1.329 4,544 NA -1.329 4,544 NA

Strong organic growth with boost from CoreBuild acquisition during Q2 2021