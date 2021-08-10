

Automotive supplier TE Connectivity orders further machines for automated assembly of cell contact systems

American electric vehicle manufacturer acquired as new customer

Service portfolio for the electric powertrain expanded to include assembly solutions for the manufacture of inverters

Cumulative order volume in the lower double-digit million-euro range



Reutlingen, August 10, 2021 - As expected, Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, is recording increasing momentum in the field of electromobility. This is underlined by further orders from new and existing customers in the automotive industry, as well as the expansion of the service portfolio to include assembly solutions for the manufacture of inverters. The cumulative order volume is in the lower double-digit million-euro range and will partially impact revenues and earnings this year and next year.

Manz AG received another follow-up order in the field of cell contacting systems from the automotive supplier and long-standing existing customer TE Connectivity. In previous years, Manz had already successfully delivered and installed several fully integrated assembly lines and various expansions for existing lines to TE Connectivity. On the one hand, the new order once again underlines the high level of customer satisfaction. On the other hand, it reflects the rapidly increasing demand from automobile manufacturers for cell contacting systems as a central component of the electric drive train. Cell contacting systems connect individual battery cells to form modules and take care of power collection as well as various sensor functions for battery management, such as measuring temperature and voltage.