Manz AG: Orders underscore expertise in electric powertrain and increasing growth momentum in electromobility
Manz AG received another follow-up order in the field of cell contacting systems from the automotive supplier and long-standing existing customer TE Connectivity. In previous years, Manz had already successfully delivered and installed several fully integrated assembly lines and various expansions for existing lines to TE Connectivity. On the one hand, the new order once again underlines the high level of customer satisfaction. On the other hand, it reflects the rapidly increasing demand from automobile manufacturers for cell contacting systems as a central component of the electric drive train. Cell contacting systems connect individual battery cells to form modules and take care of power collection as well as various sensor functions for battery management, such as measuring temperature and voltage.
