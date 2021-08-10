DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021



10.08.2021 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021



Monaco, 10 August 2021 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector, had a successful first half year (HY) 2021 despite a continuing challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



R-LOGITECH realized in HY 2021 a turnover of EUR 394 million (up 14.5% versus HY 2020) with an EBITDA of EUR 65.3 million in HY 2021 (up 11,1% versus HY 2020).



R-LOGITECH's liquidity position is strong, with a cash position of EUR 95,5 million and available unutilized long-term committed working capital lines of a further EUR 41,4 million.



The business performance is above budget and R-LOGITECH expects a strong full year 2021 with revenues and EBITDA above 2020 levels.



R-LOGITECH is focused on handling essential commodities (fresh food, agribulk, fertilizer, sugar, paper and pulp) and its facilities are primarily dedicated to bulk and break bulk handling worldwide.



R-LOGITECH had increased volumes in Europe, China and Africa and could expand all of its business lines.



Frédéric Platini, CEO of R-LOGITECH: "After a challenging year in 2020 that demonstrated the resilience of our Group, we expect strong results in 2021 supported by a considerable increase in volumes and a constant improvement of our operational efficiency. We are eager to further develop our network in new areas following our clients in their operations worldwide. With our current and new terminals dedicated to renewable energy we are ready to contribute to the necessary transformation of the economy to reduce carbon footprint and become an essential player for the industrial partner involved."



The detailed half-year report 2021 is available for download on the website www.r-logitech.com in the Investor Area section under Bond.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:

R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.



R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906-25

linh.chung@better-orange.de



Frédéric Platini

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

+377 97 98 67 71

investorrelations@r-logitech.com

10.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

