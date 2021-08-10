checkAd

DGAP-News R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 10:00  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021

10.08.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021

Monaco, 10 August 2021 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector, had a successful first half year (HY) 2021 despite a continuing challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

R-LOGITECH realized in HY 2021 a turnover of EUR 394 million (up 14.5% versus HY 2020) with an EBITDA of EUR 65.3 million in HY 2021 (up 11,1% versus HY 2020).

R-LOGITECH's liquidity position is strong, with a cash position of EUR 95,5 million and available unutilized long-term committed working capital lines of a further EUR 41,4 million.

The business performance is above budget and R-LOGITECH expects a strong full year 2021 with revenues and EBITDA above 2020 levels.

R-LOGITECH is focused on handling essential commodities (fresh food, agribulk, fertilizer, sugar, paper and pulp) and its facilities are primarily dedicated to bulk and break bulk handling worldwide.

R-LOGITECH had increased volumes in Europe, China and Africa and could expand all of its business lines.

Frédéric Platini, CEO of R-LOGITECH: "After a challenging year in 2020 that demonstrated the resilience of our Group, we expect strong results in 2021 supported by a considerable increase in volumes and a constant improvement of our operational efficiency. We are eager to further develop our network in new areas following our clients in their operations worldwide. With our current and new terminals dedicated to renewable energy we are ready to contribute to the necessary transformation of the economy to reduce carbon footprint and become an essential player for the industrial partner involved."

The detailed half-year report 2021 is available for download on the website www.r-logitech.com in the Investor Area section under Bond.

About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:
R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.

R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
linh.chung@better-orange.de

Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
+377 97 98 67 71
investorrelations@r-logitech.com


10.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
7, rue du Gabian
98000 Monaco
Monaco
Phone: +377 97 98 67 71
E-mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225142

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225142  10.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225142&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

R-Logitech Unternehmensanleihe 8,50 % bis 03/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021 DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Half Year Results R-LOGITECH S.A.M. with strong business performance in first half year 2021 10.08.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R-LOGITECH S.A.M. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE mit bestem operativen Quartalsergebnis seit dem Börsengang im Jahr 2006
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M ...
FCR Immobilien AG: Monats-Update Juli / August 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE passt Prognose wesentlicher Kennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 1,940,000 treasury shares and public share buyback offer ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE veröffentlicht ihren Halbjahresabschluss am 18. August 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. mit starkem Geschäftsverlauf im 1. Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. mit starkem Geschäftsverlauf im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten