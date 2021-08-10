checkAd

DGAP-News Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital signs licence deal with Lighthouse for 360 movies for two consecutive years

Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital signs licence deal with Lighthouse for 360 movies for two consecutive years

  • 360 movies licensed from one of Germany's leading independent distributors, Lighthouse Home Entertainment
  • High quality, multi-genre German, European and international movies including recent releases
  • The catalogue will be refreshed with new titles every month

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, has signed a two-year licensing agreement for 360 movies for its All-in-One portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

From 1 September 2021, All-in-One portal members will be able to stream new movie content including recent SVOD releases as well as library titles at www.cliqdigital.com for €14.99 a month after a free 30-day trial. All movies are either produced in German or dubbed into German. The additional movie catalogue provided by Lighthouse and added to the All-in-One portal will not trigger any upward price adjustment to the monthly memebship price.

Lighthouse Home Entertainment is an independent film and TV distributor established in the German-speaking home entertainment market. Since 2004, its product portfolio has grown rapidly. The portfolio includes an extreme diversity of available genres from comedies to documentaries to dramas, and is being expanded through license purchases from well-known TV and cinema productions. Films casts include famous actors and actresses, such as Uma Thurman, Christoph Maria Herbst, Christian Ulmen and Morgan Freeman.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
"CLIQ is proud to further expand and grow its content library for the DACH region from this excellent movie deal with Lighthouse. We expect both existing and new members to appreciate and enjoy the many new movies, especially arthouse and independent ones, we now have in store, without an increase to the monthly membership fee. Over the course of the second half 2021, CLIQ will continue to upgrade its content catalogue and offer more new compelling content soon."

