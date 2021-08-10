Introduction

This interim management statement covers the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021. Investment performance measures contained in this report are calculated on a pence per share basis and include realised and unrealised gains and losses.

Investment report

Whilst passage through the Government’s four stage roadmap out of lockdown has not been without its challenges, significant progress has been made with much of the UK economy once again operating without restriction. Despite setbacks, the economy has recovered more quickly than many had anticipated. Household wealth is high as a consequence of Government support and employment is strong. Companies are trading well, in many cases ahead of expectations.

Some sectors are reporting demand and/or supply shocks, with the outcome of this key to the outlook for inflation. A squeeze on the labour market is another area of concern and inflationary pressures are building. The expectation is that these will ease next year as supply chains recover, labour market liquidity improves and, in the UK’s case, we settle into life outside of the European Union. However, this is not a universally held view.

Performance

In the 3 months to 30 June 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased from 95.71 pence to 100.95 pence, a gain of +5.47%. During the same period, the FTSE AIM All-share Total Return Index gained 4.50% and the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index gained 5.60%. The qualifying investments made a net contribution of +4.14 pence per share whilst the non-qualifying investments returned +1.42 pence per share. The adjusting balance was the net of running costs and investment income.

Qualifying Investments

Polarean (+39.4%, +0.85 pence per share) reported an additional research unit order for its 9820 Xenon Polariser system from a US hospital and raised £27 million to prepare for the commercial launch of its drug-device combination. Learning Technologies (+25.2%, +0.74 pence per share) released a positive AGM statement that noted a strong start to the year driven by a strong recovery in its content and services division and encouraging performance within its software and platforms division. The company also reported that it was making good with the integration of it recent acquisitions. Angle (+68.8%, +0.55 pence per share) continues to release incrementally positive news with third party clinicians using the Parsortix solution to gather circulating tumour cells for research and evaluation in a wide range oncology applications. More significantly, the company announced its first substantial large contract for its new laboratory services division. Angle has continued to progress its FDA registration for Parsortix with an outcome expected later this year. There was no materially bad news within the quarter with the poorest performers (Eden Research, Ilika and Surface Transforms) driven by consolidation within their share prices following good performance last year.