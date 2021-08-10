checkAd

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market Revenue Was ~$300 Million in 2020, North America was The Largest Revenue Generator Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for electricity, coupled with the fact that much of it is still generated from fossil fuels, is leading to a high amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, governments are focusing on providing electricity to remote places and deregulating the energy sector. Due to all these factors, global flywheel energy storage market generated ~$300 million in 2020 and is set to grow with significant growth rate between 2021 and 2030.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, strict lockdowns were implemented around the world to curb the spread of the infection. As a result, manufacturing operations were reduced, which led to a low demand for energy. This, in turn, resulted in stagnation in the growth of the flywheel energy storage market due to the declining demand for such systems.

Data center, aerospace, automotive, defense, and others are the categories under the end user segment. In 2020, data centers were the largest category in the flywheel energy storage market, as the burgeoning digitization rate is driving the construction of such facilities. Data centers require uninterrupted electricity; in this regard, such systems immediately discharge power in the event of a transient power failure, till the backup generators come online.

The divisions of the flywheel energy storage market under segmentation by application are distributed energy generation (DEG), uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and others (power quality and frequency regulators). During the forecast period, the UPS division is set to undergo the fastest growth due to the increasing demand for a continuous power supply in industries. Moreover, the frequent power outages in emerging economies necessitate an effective backup system.

North America dominated the flywheel energy storage market during 2015–2020 due to the numerous projects initiated to generate clean energy and conserve it for future use. Additionally, considerable growth in the market during the forecast period will be observed in Asia-Pacific (APAC) on account of the rising demand for electricity and government efforts to supply clean power to industries.

