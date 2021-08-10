Robit Q2 Sales up 13%; Sees Market Developing Positively Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 10:30 | 22 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 10:30 | (PLX AI) – Robit Q2 revenue EUR 25.1 million.Q2 EBITA EUR 700 thousandQ2 EBITDA EUR 1.9 millionRobit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit’s products in … (PLX AI) – Robit Q2 revenue EUR 25.1 million.Q2 EBITA EUR 700 thousandQ2 EBITDA EUR 1.9 millionRobit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit’s products in … (PLX AI) – Robit Q2 revenue EUR 25.1 million.

Q2 EBITA EUR 700 thousand

Q2 EBITDA EUR 1.9 million

Robit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit’s products in 2021

Robit estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2020



