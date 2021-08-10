checkAd

Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size Worth $290.8 Million By 2028

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refractive surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 290.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have started spending more time on digital devices. The trend of working from home has contributed to an increase in eyestrain, dry eye, and myopia. Furthermore, the growth of the geriatric population has increased the demand for refractive surgery devices. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the geriatric population would be about 72 million individuals by 2030.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By application, the myopia segment held the largest share of 27.1% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the cases of myopia globally
  • Based on product, the lasers segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.9% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it is a safest and quickest refractive surgery
  • In terms of end use, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the convenience, closeness, and reduced costs for patients and insurer
  • The hospitals end-use segment held the largest share of nearly 37.0% in 2020 due to the growing number of hospitals in emerging countries and the adoption of refractive surgery devices
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 10.0% over the forecast period due to the rising number of optical disorders in the region

Read 120 page market research report, "Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Myopia, Astigmatism), By Product (Lasers, Aberrometers), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Refractive surgery allows a person to be more independent by eliminating the need for spectacles or contact lenses. Consumers have managed their personal spending and emphasized health and wellbeing during the pandemic, which has increased the demand for refractive surgery devices. Whereas the market for refractive surgery devices is being hindered in developing countries due to a shortage of surgical equipment to address refractive defects.

