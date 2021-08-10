Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
10000
107.6696
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
2000
107.6629
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
2000
107.6615
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
1 000
107.6723
AQEU
TOTAL
15 000
107.6678
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005463/en/
