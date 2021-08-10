checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 10:50  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

10000

 

107.6696

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

2000

 

107.6629

 

CEUX

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

2000

 

107.6615

 

TQEX

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

1 000

 

107.6723

 

AQEU

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

15 000

 

107.6678

 

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 26 July to 30 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Arkema: Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 19 July to 23 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 July to 16 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 July to 09 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten