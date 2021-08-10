Caldwell Enhances Investment Management Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Peter Mansell-Jones to London Office

"With nearly 20 years of experience recruiting senior investment, distribution and leadership executives across a broad array of products, strategies and geographies, Peter has in-depth insight into the challenges facing the investment management industry today," said Glenn Buggy and Paul Heller, managing partners of Caldwell's Insurance Practice. "He's a fantastic addition to the team, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients and our firm."

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its investment management recruiting capabilities with the addition of Peter Mansell-Jones as a partner in Caldwell's Financial Service Practice and based in the firm's London office.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Mr. Mansell-Jones co-founded a boutique executive search firm in London, where he led the Investment Management Practice. Previously, he specialised in investment management searches at CTPartners' London office. He began his career at a boutique executive search firm focused on financial services and professional services recruitment around the world.

Mr. Mansell-Jones studied at Oxford Brookes University.

"Our primary focus is to connect our clients with transformational talent," said Chris Beck, president. "Peter's long-standing reputation for success adds great depth to our capabilities in the asset and wealth management space and will serve to strengthen our already impressive group of partners focused on the financial services industry. We are thrilled to have him joining the Caldwell team."

