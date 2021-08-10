HealthTab Systems Deployed in Select Shoppers Drug Mart Locations, Patient Testing Begins

The participating Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies have now received their HealthTab systems and will begin offering screening tests to patients with known conditions associated with pre-diabetes, or already identified as diabetic, to provide diagnostic support and pharmacist-led consultation services.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or “ AVCR ”) announces that patient testing has begun on the HealthTab platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies.

"We are very excited to pilot Point of Care Testing with HealthTab and the Afinion 2 analyzer at select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies,” said Frank Hack, Director of Complex Care at Shoppers Drug Mart. “We are committed to improving access to care through our pharmacy network and enabling our pharmacists to drive improved patient outcomes by providing value added patient care services."

In May 2021, Avricore signed a Master Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to pilot the HealthTab platform. This agreement allows patients access to point-of-care blood screening and health-data management for potential risks for developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions through the HealthTab-integrated Afinion 2 analyzers by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.

The program initially announced 11 locations, however, the Master Agreement has since been updated to 15 locations. Beta-testing at an initial store proved extremely successful, with more than 90 patients tested and over 600 results reported over the initial trial period. The program’s primary focus is to screen patients at-risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“We could not be happier with the collaborative and progressive approach taken in this project with Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Hector Bremner, Avricore Health CEO. “We are really excited to see the first patients’ feedback and ensuring they have the very best experience.”

In-store signage and print material will let customers know they are able to request HealthTab tests, and existing patients will be made aware through direct outreach from their Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist based on their health profile. Additionally, the first ever third-party HealthTab advertising campaign will actively market the program publicly in the participating region.

As key milestones are accomplished, this initiative will continue to advance the Company’s mission of making actionable health information more accessible for everyone by creating the world’s leading rapid testing network in pharmacy.