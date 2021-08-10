checkAd

HealthTab Systems Deployed in Select Shoppers Drug Mart Locations, Patient Testing Begins

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 11:00  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) announces that patient testing has begun on the HealthTab platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies.

The participating Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies have now received their HealthTab systems and will begin offering screening tests to patients with known conditions associated with pre-diabetes, or already identified as diabetic, to provide diagnostic support and pharmacist-led consultation services.

"We are very excited to pilot Point of Care Testing with HealthTab and the Afinion 2 analyzer at select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies,” said Frank Hack, Director of Complex Care at Shoppers Drug Mart. “We are committed to improving access to care through our pharmacy network and enabling our pharmacists to drive improved patient outcomes by providing value added patient care services."

In May 2021, Avricore signed a Master Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to pilot the HealthTab platform. This agreement allows patients access to point-of-care blood screening and health-data management for potential risks for developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions through the HealthTab-integrated Afinion 2 analyzers by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.

The program initially announced 11 locations, however, the Master Agreement has since been updated to 15 locations. Beta-testing at an initial store proved extremely successful, with more than 90 patients tested and over 600 results reported over the initial trial period. The program’s primary focus is to screen patients at-risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“We could not be happier with the collaborative and progressive approach taken in this project with Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Hector Bremner, Avricore Health CEO. “We are really excited to see the first patients’ feedback and ensuring they have the very best experience.”

In-store signage and print material will let customers know they are able to request HealthTab tests, and existing patients will be made aware through direct outreach from their Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist based on their health profile. Additionally, the first ever third-party HealthTab advertising campaign will actively market the program publicly in the participating region.

As key milestones are accomplished, this initiative will continue to advance the Company’s mission of making actionable health information more accessible for everyone by creating the world’s leading rapid testing network in pharmacy.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthTab Systems Deployed in Select Shoppers Drug Mart Locations, Patient Testing Begins VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) announces that patient testing has begun on the HealthTab platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Versus Systems, Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce to Speak on Fan Engagement at Bowl Season ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board