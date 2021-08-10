First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.08.2021, 11:10 | 43 | 0 |
Aachen, Germany and Morristown, N.J. (ots) -
- The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic
pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in
adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic
neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic
peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet.
- Post-surgical neuropathic pain is a debilitating complication of surgery that
affects approximately 13% of all patients who undergo surgery, representing
3.3 million patients per year in the US.[1]
Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma Inc.,
enrolled the first patient in the randomised, double-blind trial AV001. The
Phase III study investigates the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of QUTENZA
(capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) to
support an extension of the U.S. label.
The trial will include over 400 patients who suffer from moderate to severe
chronic PSNP for at least six months and is being carried out across more than
70 sites in Europe and the U.S. The trial aims to demonstrate a significant
reduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeks and after 42 weeks
compared to baseline. In addition, the trial will assess other outcomes such as
progressive response over time with repeated application, reduction of the
treatment area over several applications, and quality of life aspects such as
sleep interference, physical activity, anxiety, and depression. The completion
and subsequent supplemental new drug application submission are expected in
2024.
"We believe that QUTENZA, a non-opioid and non-systemic topical system, is a
meaningful treatment option and continuously work to increase its footprint,"
says Jan Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "We want to provide
patients in the U.S. who suffer from PSNP access to QUTENZA and make progress
towards our vision of a world free of pain."
Continuous development of the QUTENZA US label
Grünenthal acquired the global rights for QUTENZA in November 2018. At this
point, the U.S. label for QUTENZA comprised the treatment of neuropathic pain
associated with postherpetic neuralgia. Since then, Grünenthal had worked
consistently to make the product available to more people in the U.S. and
achieved a significant label extension when the FDA approved QUTENZA for the
treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy
(DPN) of the feet in adults in July 2020. Through the new study AV001,
