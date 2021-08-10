First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

Aachen, Germany and Morristown, N.J. (ots) -



- The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic

pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in

adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic

neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic

peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet.



- Post-surgical neuropathic pain is a debilitating complication of surgery that

affects approximately 13% of all patients who undergo surgery, representing

3.3 million patients per year in the US.[1]





Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma Inc.,enrolled the first patient in the randomised, double-blind trial AV001. ThePhase III study investigates the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of QUTENZA(capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) tosupport an extension of the U.S. label.The trial will include over 400 patients who suffer from moderate to severechronic PSNP for at least six months and is being carried out across more than70 sites in Europe and the U.S. The trial aims to demonstrate a significantreduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeks and after 42 weekscompared to baseline. In addition, the trial will assess other outcomes such asprogressive response over time with repeated application, reduction of thetreatment area over several applications, and quality of life aspects such assleep interference, physical activity, anxiety, and depression. The completionand subsequent supplemental new drug application submission are expected in2024."We believe that QUTENZA, a non-opioid and non-systemic topical system, is ameaningful treatment option and continuously work to increase its footprint,"says Jan Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "We want to providepatients in the U.S. who suffer from PSNP access to QUTENZA and make progresstowards our vision of a world free of pain."Continuous development of the QUTENZA US labelGrünenthal acquired the global rights for QUTENZA in November 2018. At thispoint, the U.S. label for QUTENZA comprised the treatment of neuropathic painassociated with postherpetic neuralgia. Since then, Grünenthal had workedconsistently to make the product available to more people in the U.S. andachieved a significant label extension when the FDA approved QUTENZA for thetreatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy(DPN) of the feet in adults in July 2020. Through the new study AV001,