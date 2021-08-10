checkAd

First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.08.2021, 11:10  |  43   |   |   

Aachen, Germany and Morristown, N.J. (ots) -

- The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic
pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in
adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic
neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic
peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet.

- Post-surgical neuropathic pain is a debilitating complication of surgery that
affects approximately 13% of all patients who undergo surgery, representing
3.3 million patients per year in the US.[1]

Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma Inc.,
enrolled the first patient in the randomised, double-blind trial AV001. The
Phase III study investigates the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of QUTENZA
(capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) to
support an extension of the U.S. label.

The trial will include over 400 patients who suffer from moderate to severe
chronic PSNP for at least six months and is being carried out across more than
70 sites in Europe and the U.S. The trial aims to demonstrate a significant
reduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeks and after 42 weeks
compared to baseline. In addition, the trial will assess other outcomes such as
progressive response over time with repeated application, reduction of the
treatment area over several applications, and quality of life aspects such as
sleep interference, physical activity, anxiety, and depression. The completion
and subsequent supplemental new drug application submission are expected in
2024.

"We believe that QUTENZA, a non-opioid and non-systemic topical system, is a
meaningful treatment option and continuously work to increase its footprint,"
says Jan Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "We want to provide
patients in the U.S. who suffer from PSNP access to QUTENZA and make progress
towards our vision of a world free of pain."

Continuous development of the QUTENZA US label

Grünenthal acquired the global rights for QUTENZA in November 2018. At this
point, the U.S. label for QUTENZA comprised the treatment of neuropathic pain
associated with postherpetic neuralgia. Since then, Grünenthal had worked
consistently to make the product available to more people in the U.S. and
achieved a significant label extension when the FDA approved QUTENZA for the
treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy
(DPN) of the feet in adults in July 2020. Through the new study AV001,
Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain - The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Zur Unzeit / Kommentar von Achim Preu zu möglichen Bahnstreiks
Eckes-Granini-Marken starten schon jetzt mit Pfand auf Saft- und Nektar-PET-Flaschen / Für die Umwelt: Mit Pfand den Wertstoffkreislauf stärken (FOTO)
Deutsche Telekom setzt für die Verwahrung seiner Kryptowährung CELO auf Coinbase Custody
Kontaktlos und trotzdem fest vernetzt: / Die LMIS AG präsentiert im Finale der OpenCV AI Competition Konzepte für die ...
HÜBERS holt HANNOVER Finanz Gruppe ins Boot
Pfand für alle - Für innocent wird der Traum vom Kreislauf wahr / innocent schließt ...
TeamDrive: Apple öffnet Büchse der Pandora
Acteev® stellt Performance-Textilien auf der Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo 2021 vor
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Titel
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Wir reden keinen Müll - wir machen einfach weniger! McDonald's Deutschland testet neues ...
BGH setzt verbraucherfreundliche Linie im Daimler-Abgasskandal fort / OLG muss neu verhandeln / Dr. ...
Der EU Green Deal ist ein Gamechanger für die Prozessindustrie, doch nur die wenigsten ...
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report
Führende Krypto-Plattform Coinbase startet in Deutschland - Staking jetzt verfügbar
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON / Exklusive ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:23 UhrROUNDUP/Kreise: Bund-Länder-Runde: Kostenlose Corona-Tests nur noch bis Oktober
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:22 UhrUnion und SPD streiten über Ehegattensplitting
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:21 UhrKarlsruher Eilentscheidung zur Wahlrechtsreform kommt am Freitag
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:20 UhrEURid's Q2-Bericht zeigt 1,26% Wachstum
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:18 UhrGumGum beschleunigt seine globale Expansion durch die Übernahme von JustPremium
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:17 UhrWirtschaft: Vodafone warnt vor Funkloch für Millionen Mobilfunkkunden
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
12:17 UhrNew Work: Arbeiten vor der Haustür - New Work erobert die Provinz
w:o Gastbeitrag Immobilien | Kommentare
12:15 Uhrwdp verstärkt valantic im Digital-Consulting- und Due-Diligence-Geschäft / Starker Zuwachs in der Strategie- und Transaktionsberatung (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
12:13 UhrZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen deutlich stärker als erwartet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:10 UhrNach Kochsalzlösung-Impfung: Polizei schließt weitere Fälle nicht aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten