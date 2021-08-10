checkAd

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology reagents & kits market size is expected to reach USD 1.14 trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the market include the introduction of novel and advanced products, a rise in investments in the biotechnology sector, and increasing demand for synthetic biology.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The detection kits segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the high demand due to the pandemic
  • Amplification kits are anticipated to register a considerable growth rate due to the expanding applications of LAMP technology and PCR
  • The development of Point-of-Care (POC) testing has primarily driven the market for on-site testing
  • On-site DNA testing administers a broad array of DNA paternity and family relationship, including forensic DNA testing services and prenatal testing options
  • Currently, the healthcare segment is the key end-user of the market with the highest penetration of reagents & kits, in terms of usage, in this segment

Read 205 page market research report, "Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Kit Type, By Technology, By Tested Parameters, By Micro-Organisms, By Purpose, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Increasing research and development expenditure for life sciences and biotechnology research is expected to drive the market significantly in the coming years. Over the past few decades, the biotechnology sector has witnessed a paradigm shift toward new treatments & drugs, biologically controlled production processes, genetically modified foods, biologically based computing, and new materials, thereby propelling the market growth.

Advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques, such as droplet digital PCR, NGS, and genome-wide sequencing with respect to accuracy, reproducibility, and timeline, have influenced the adoption of biotechnology reagents & kits in the market. The advent of long-read sequencing has made sequencing of longer strands of DNA possible by only reading single DNA molecules, in turn, driving the market growth.

