checkAd

Torm Falls 6% as Earnings Beat Shadowed by One-off Item

Autor: PLX AI
10.08.2021, 11:04  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said. Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarterThis led to an EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said.
  • Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarter
  • This led to an EBITDA beat of 17%
  • Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Torm, with price target DKK 92
  • Torm's freight rates for the third quarter are above market, Kepler said
  • The company reports difficult market conditions, with new shutdowns in Asia limiting demand, but demand seems to be on the way back in the US and Europe, Kepler said
TORM Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torm Falls 6% as Earnings Beat Shadowed by One-off Item (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said. Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarterThis led to an EBITDA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Vestas Ventures invests in Salamander Quick Lift Crane Technology
AstraZeneca Positive Enhertu Data Can Lead to $2 Billion in Sales: Analysts
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
ALK-Abello Outlook FY Revenue Growth 10-12%
ALK-Abello Lifts Outlook, but Consensus Is Already at Higher End for Revenue
Munich Re Says On Track to Meet FY Consolidated Profit Target of EUR 2.8 Billion
PREVIEW: Asetek Expected to Post Strong Growth in Second Quarter Earnings
Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:15 UhrTorm Q2 EBITDA USD 45 Million vs. Estimate USD 38 Million
PLX AI | Analysen