Torm Falls 6% as Earnings Beat Shadowed by One-off Item Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 11:04 | 27 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 11:04 | (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said. Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarterThis led to an EBITDA … (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said. Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarterThis led to an EBITDA … (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said.

Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarter

This led to an EBITDA beat of 17%

Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Torm, with price target DKK 92

Torm's freight rates for the third quarter are above market, Kepler said

The company reports difficult market conditions, with new shutdowns in Asia limiting demand, but demand seems to be on the way back in the US and Europe, Kepler said TORM Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

TORM Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer