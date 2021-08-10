Torm Falls 6% as Earnings Beat Shadowed by One-off Item
- (PLX AI) – Torm shares fell nearly 6% as a significant earnings beat was overshadowed by special items, analysts said.
- Torm's result includes an unrealized gain from freight derivatives of USD 8.2 million in the second quarter
- This led to an EBITDA beat of 17%
- Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Torm, with price target DKK 92
- Torm's freight rates for the third quarter are above market, Kepler said
- The company reports difficult market conditions, with new shutdowns in Asia limiting demand, but demand seems to be on the way back in the US and Europe, Kepler said
