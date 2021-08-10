Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lanxess Invests Double-Digit Million Amount to Expand Capacity (PLX AI) – Lanxess is investing a double-digit million amount at its Mannheim site to expand capacity for light-color sulfur carriers.Production capacity of extreme pressure additives for the lubricants industry to be expanded by 2023



