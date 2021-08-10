checkAd

DFDS INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS REPORT FOR Q2 2021

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 24/2021
 


DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2021 on 17 August 2021 at around 08:00 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date:        17 August 2021

Time:        10:00 CET

Telephone        DK +45 35445577
                      UK +44 33 33000804
                      US +1 631 913 1422

List of international numbers:        

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s84220495bb4b47b2abfff950788bcd35

Access code:        553848736#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.        

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment





