Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman of the Board; Advances Uplisting Strategy

  • Jason Newby, Founder of Recently Acquired Future Home Power, Appointed to Board of Directors
  • Company Further Strengthens Board Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Uplisting

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Board of Directors has unanimously elected CEO and Director, David Massey, as Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board of Directors have unanimously elected Jason Newby, Founder of recently acquired Future Home Power, to the Board of Directors - completing another step in the Company's path towards a planned Nasdaq uplisting.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of Chairman, helping to guide Solar Integrated Roofing as it turns its focus to achieving scale and profitability," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our leadership and corporate governance teams have continued to grow as we integrate executives from our acquisitions, and we welcome Jason Newby to the Board. His leadership and sales execution at Future Home Power will help us expand the breadth and depth of our reach as a company, and I look forward to embracing his guidance and experience as a Director.

"With these new Board appointments, we have stronger corporate governance than ever, and are rapidly advancing towards meeting the requirements for our planned Nasdaq uplisting - which is our highest priority on the capital markets front. On the business side, we continue to execute on our strategy to prioritize organic growth, with key marketing initiatives tracking well with our expectations - achieving regular monthly sales records. I look forward to further execution in the quarters ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Disclaimer

