EANS-General Meeting OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 10.08.2021, 11:40 | 24 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 11:40 |

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



10.08.2021



OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Vienna

Corporate register number: 93363z

ISIN: AT0000743059





Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting



of OMV Aktiengesellschaft on Friday, 10 September 2021 at 10:00 am CEST (local

time Vienna) at the Employee Restaurant of OMV Aktiengesellschaft,

Trabrennstraße 6-8, 1020 Vienna, Austria (U2-station Krieau), as requested by

the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Vienna

pursuant to Section 105 para 3 Stock Corporation Act ("AktG").



Holding as a virtual General Meeting without physical presence of the

shareholders



In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board has decided, in

order to protect our shareholders and other participants, to hold the General

Meeting without physical presence of shareholders. In view of the current

circumstances and after careful consideration by the Executive Board, holding

the General Meeting in virtual form is necessary for the welfare and in the best

interests of both the Company and its shareholders.



The General Meeting on 10 September 2021 will therefore be held as a "virtual

General Meeting" within the meaning of the Corporate COVID-19 Act

(Gesellschaftsrechtliches COVID-19-Gesetz; "COVID-19-GesG"), as amended, and the

Regulation of the Federal Minister of Justice based thereon

(Gesellschaftsrechtliche COVID-19-Verordnung; "Corporate COVID-19 Regulation" or

"COVID-19-GesV"), as amended.



Holding the General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting in accordance with the

COVID-19-GesV leads to modifications in the meeting's usual procedure and in the

exercise of shareholders' rights. In particular, this means that shareholders

will not be able to participate physically in the meeting, but will have the

opportunity to follow the General Meeting visually and acoustically in real time

via the internet.



In accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the only way to cast votes as

well as to exercise the right to submit motions and the right to raise

objections is to grant power of attorney and give instructions to one of the

independent special proxy holders proposed by the Company.



The shareholders' information right can be exercised by each shareholder

himself/herself during the virtual General Meeting. Questions are to be sent

exclusively by electronic communication in text form to the following e-mail

address: fragen.omv@hauptversammlung.at. It is noted that pursuant to Section

118 para 1 AktG shareholders are only to be provided with information on matters

of the company to the extent that such information is necessary for the proper

assessment of an item of the agenda. If no request pursuant to Section 109 AktG

(request for additional agenda items) is made, requests for information from

shareholders pursuant to Section 118 para 1 AktG are therefore only admissible

to the extent that the information is necessary for the proper assessment of the

agenda item "Election of a member to the Supervisory Board".



The entire General Meeting will be publicly transmitted in real time on the

internet in accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in conjunction with

Section 102 para 4 AktG. This is permissible pursuant to the data protection law

in light of the legal basis of Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV and Section 102

para 4 AktG.



Our shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting in real time on 10

September 2021 from approximately 10 a.m. onwards on the internet under a link

provided at www.omv.com/general-meeting, using appropriate technical means. No

registration or login is required to follow the General Meeting on the internet.



The transmission of the General Meeting in real time gives our shareholders the

opportunity to participate in the meeting from any location via a one-way

acoustic and optical connection in real time and follow the entire course of the

General Meeting (including the general debate and the answering of shareholders'

questions as well as the adoption of resolutions) and to react to developments

in the General Meeting. However, the live-transmission of the General Meeting on

the internet is not a two-way connection and does not allow remote participation

within the meaning of Section 102 para 3 no 2 AktG or remote voting within the

meaning of Section 102 para 3 no 3 AktG in conjunction with Section 126 AktG.



In addition, please note that the Company is only responsible for the use of

technical means of communication to the extent that these are attributable to

its sphere.



Furthermore, reference is made to the "Information on the organizational and

technical requirements for participation in EGM 2021" which is made available by

20 August 2021, at the latest, at www.omv.com/general-meeting. We kindly ask our

shareholders to pay special attention to this information and to the

participation requirements and conditions described therein.



Agenda





1. Election of a member to the Supervisory Board.





The convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting was requested in writing by

the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Vienna

pursuant to section 105 para 3 Stock Corporation Act



Documents for the General Meeting



To prepare for the General Meeting, the following documents will be available to

our shareholders from 20 August 2021 onwards, at the latest:



* the justified convocation request of the shareholder Österreichische

Beteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Vienna pursuant to Section 105 para 3

AktG;

* the resolution proposal of the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG

with corporate seat in Vienna concerning agenda item 1;

* the statement pursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG concerning agenda item 1; and

* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation

in the virtual General Meeting in accordance with Section 3 para 3 in

conjunction with Section 2 para 4 Corporate COVID-19 Regulation.





The specified documents, the complete text of this convocation, as well as forms

for granting and revoking a power of attorney to one of the special proxy

holders pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, a form for submitting

questions as well as all further publications of the Company in connection with

this General Meeting will be freely available to you on the Company's website

(which is recorded with the corporate register) at www.omv.com/general-meeting

from 20 August 2021 at the latest.



Participation of shareholders in the General Meeting



The entitlement to attend the virtual General Meeting and to exercise voting

rights and all other shareholders' rights which may be exercised at the General

Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV is conditional upon the holding of

shares on the record date, i.e. Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 24:00 (midnight) CEST

(local time Vienna).



Only those who are shareholders on the record date and provide evidence thereof

to the Company are entitled to participate in the virtual General Meeting in

accordance with the COVID-19-GesV.



Evidence of shareholdings on the record date must be furnished by way of a

confirmation issued by the bank where the shareholder has deposited his/her

shares (deposit confirmation) if the bank is domiciled in a member state of the

EEA or in a full member state of the OECD. Shareholders who have deposited their

shares with a bank which does not meet these criteria are requested to contact

the Company.



The deposit confirmation must be issued in accordance with the relevant

statutory provisions (Section 10a AktG) in German or English and contain the

following information:



1. Details of the issuing bank: Name (company) and address or a standard code

used in communications between credit institutions;

2. Shareholder details: Name (company) and address, date of birth in case of

natural persons, corporate register and register number in case of legal

persons;

3. Deposit number or other relevant description of the deposit;

4. Details of the shares: Number of shares and their designation or ISIN;

5. Express declaration that the confirmation relates to the deposit holding as

of 31 August 2021, 24:00 (midnight) CEST (local time Vienna).





Shares declared void



Shareholders whose shares were declared void on March 21, 2011 (please refer to

the publication in the "Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung" [official gazette section

of the Wiener Zeitung] on March 22, 2011 and on the Company's website at

www.omv.com/share-certificates) can only exercise their voting rights and other

shareholders' rights in the General Meeting, if they have - in time before the

record date (31 August 2021, 24:00 [midnight] CEST [local time Vienna]) - filed

their (void) share certificates with UniCredit Bank Austria AG and have received

a credit note on their deposit.



Transmission of deposit confirmations



Deposit confirmations must be received by the Company not later than 24:00

(midnight) CEST (local time Vienna) on 7 September 2021 by one of the following

means only:





* by mail, courier or personal delivery:



OMV Aktiengesellschaft, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, 8242 St. Lorenzen/

Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria;





* by e-mail: anmeldung.omv@hauptversammlung.at, whereby the deposit confirmation

must be attached to the e-mail in text form, e.g. as PDF or TIF;



* by fax: +43 1 8900 500 56;



* by SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or MT599; please ensure that ISIN

AT0000743059 is indicated in the wording.





A deposit confirmation used to evidence the current shareholder status must not

be older than seven days upon presentation to the Company.



Where possible, banks are requested to send deposit confirmations collectively

(in list form).



Shareholders are not blocked by registering their participation in the General

Meeting or by sending deposit confirmations. Therefore, shareholders may

continue to freely dispose of their shares after registration or transmission of

a deposit confirmation.



Representation of shareholders at the General Meeting by special proxy holders



Each shareholder who is entitled to participate in the virtual General Meeting

has the right to appoint a representative who attends the virtual General

Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV on behalf of the shareholder and

exercises the rights of the shareholder represented. In principle, shareholders

are not restricted in terms of the number of persons they appoint to represent

them and their choice of representatives.



In accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the right to submit motions

for resolutions, to cast votes as well as to raise objections at the virtual

General Meeting can, however, only be exercised by one of the following special

proxy holders.



Any shareholder who is entitled to participate in the virtual General Meeting

and has provided evidence of this fact to the Company in accordance with the

specifications in this convocation to the General Meeting is entitled to appoint

one of the following special proxy holders:





* Mr. Ewald Oberhammer, Attorney at Law



c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH

1010 Vienna, Karlsplatz 3/1

oberhammer.omv@hauptversammlung.at





* Mr. Florian Beckermann



c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA

1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22

beckermann.omv@hauptversammlung.at





* Mr. Christoph Moser, Attorney at Law



c/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19

moser.omv@hauptversammlung.at





* Mr. Christoph Nauer, Attorney at Law



c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH

1220 Vienna, ARES-Tower, Donau-City-Strasse 11

nauer.omv@hauptversammlung.at



Each shareholder can freely choose between the above-mentioned persons as

special proxy holder and grant this person power of attorney. The Company bears

the costs of these special proxy holders. All other costs, in particular the

shareholder's own bank charges for the deposit confirmation or mailing expenses

shall be borne by the shareholder.



We recommend that our shareholders always use the special forms for granting or

revoking a power of attorney available at www.omv.com/general-meeting from 20

August 2021 at the latest, to grant power of attorney to a special proxy holder

or to revoke such power of attorney. The special proxy holders can be reached

directly at the contact details given above. If specific instructions are to be

given, the direct communication should be made in timely manner.



In order to verify their identity, we ask our shareholders to indicate in the

respective field in the form for the granting of power of attorney the e-mail

address which will also be used for submitting instructions to the special proxy

holder (instructions, motions or objections) or for submitting questions and

statements to the Company. In addition, the bearer data stated in the deposit

confirmation should match the data on the power of attorney (otherwise, the

power of attorney may not be deemed valid).



In the event another person (other than one of the special proxy holders

mentioned above) is granted power of attorney, please note that it must be

ensured by an effective chain of authorization (sub-power of attorney) that one

of the special proxy holders is authorized to exercise the right to vote, the

right to submit motions and the right to raise objections. It is not possible to

authorize another person to exercise these rights in the virtual General

Meeting.



A shareholder may grant power of attorney to the bank where he/she has deposited

his/her shares subject to the agreement with that bank. In such case, in

addition to the deposit confirmation, it is sufficient for the bank to provide

the Company with a declaration by one of the permitted means (see above under

transmission of deposit confirmations) that it has been granted a power of

attorney; the power of attorney itself does not have to be sent to the Company

in this case. If the bank was granted power of attorney by a shareholder, the

bank must also use one of the special proxy holders proposed by the Company for

the submission of motions for resolutions, the casting of votes and the raising

of an objection at the General Meeting.



Submission of the power of attorney to the Company



Completed and signed forms for the granting and revocation of powers of attorney

may only be submitted to the Company in text form, if possible until 9 September

2021, 4:00 p.m. CEST (Vienna local time), by one of the following means:





* by mail, courier service or in person:



OMV Aktiengesellschaft, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, 8242 St. Lorenzen/

Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria;





* per e-mail:



for Mr. Oberhammer: oberhammer.omv@hauptversammlung.at

for Mr. Moser: moser.omv@hauptversammlung.at

for Mr. Beckermann: beckermann.omv@hauptversammlung.at

for Mr. Nauer: nauer.omv@hauptversammlung.at



whereby the power of attorney must be attached to the e-mail in text form, for

example as PDF or TIF; by this way of transmission, the special proxy holder

chosen by you has direct access to the power of attorney.

please submit powers of attorney issued to persons other than the abovementioned

special proxy holders, in the form described, to

anmeldung.omv@hauptversammlung.at;





* per fax: +43 1 8900 500 56;



* per SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or MT599; please indicate ISIN

AT0000743059 in the text.





A power of attorney (or a revocation) may be revoked by the shareholder. The

revocation becomes effective upon receipt by the Company.



A power of attorney may not be submitted in person at the meeting site.



Shareholders' rights pursuant to Sections 109, 110, 118 and 119 Stock

Corporation Act



Shareholders whose individual or combined holdings represent a total of at least

5 % of the capital stock and who have held these shares for at least three

months may require in writing the inclusion and announcement of additional

General Meeting agenda items by 22 August 2021 (receipt). A draft resolution and

justification thereof must be submitted for each additional agenda item.



Shareholders whose individual or combined holdings represent a total of at least

1 % of the capital stock may submit draft resolutions in text form for each

agenda item, to be accompanied by a justification, by 1 September 2021, and

request the draft resolutions together with the names of the relevant

shareholders and the justification to be attached as well as a possible

statement of the Executive Board or the Supervisory Board to be posted on the

Company's website registered in the corporate register.



For elections to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 1) the following must be

noted: In case of a proposal for the election of a member of the Supervisory

Board, the statement pursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG of a nominated person

replaces the justification. Such statements also have to be received by the

Company by 1 September 2021. Proposals for the election of Supervisory Board

members, including the mentioned statements, must be published by the Company on

its website (as registered with the corporate register) by 3 September 2021, at

the latest; otherwise, the nominated person cannot be included in the election.

Regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board, the General Meeting

shall take into consideration the criteria of Section 87 para 2a AktG; in

particular the professional and personal qualifications of the members of the

Supervisory Board, a balanced composition of expertise of the Supervisory Board,

aspects of diversity and internationality as well as the professional

reliability.



Regarding proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members it is further

declared that the Company is subject to Section 86 para 7 AktG. In accordance

with Section 86 para 9 AktG, no objection against the joint fulfillment was

raised. Therefore, the minimum quota of 30 % women and of 30% men has to be

fulfilled by the capital and employee representatives in the Supervisory Board

jointly. After the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021, the Supervisory Board

was composed of fifteen members (ten capital representatives and five employee

representatives). Due to the subsequent resignation of Mr. Thomas Schmid as a

member of the Supervisory Board of the Company, the Supervisory Board of the

Company is currently composed of nine capital representatives (four women and

five men) and five employee representatives (two women and three men).

Therefore, one Supervisory Board member must be elected at this Extraordinary

General Meeting so that the Supervisory Board is again composed of ten capital

representatives. Due to the overall fulfilment of the gender quota on the

Supervisory Board of the Company, at least five seats on the Supervisory Board

must be occupied by women and at least five seats on the Supervisory Board must

be occupied by men in order to fulfil the minimum quota requirement according to

Section 86 para 7 AktG. Currently, six women and eight men hold seats on the

Company's Supervisory Board. Therefore, with respect to the election of a single

member of the Supervisory Board there are currently no gender-specific

restrictions with regard to the minimum quota requirement.



Each shareholder has the right to propose motions at the General Meeting for

each agenda item through his or her authorized special proxy holder.

Prerequisite thereof is evidence of the entitlement of the shareholder to

participate in the General Meeting and the granting of a corresponding power of

attorney to a special proxy holder. For a shareholder to propose the election of

a member to the Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposal

in text form pursuant to Section 110 AktG, to be accompanied by a statement

pursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG (see above), is mandatory.



Each shareholder has the right to request information regarding Company matters

at the General Meeting, provided that such information is necessary for the

proper assessment of an agenda item. The duty to provide information also

extends to legal and business relationships between the Company and Group

companies, and to the condition of the Group and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Such information provided must comply with the principles of diligent and

truthful accountability. Information may be denied if, according to reasonable

commercial judgment, it could cause significant harm to the Company or a Group

company, or if the provision of information would violate criminal laws or

insofar as it was continuously accessible in the form of question and answer on

the Company's website registered in the corporate register for at least seven

days prior to the beginning of the General Meeting.



The right to information during the virtual General Meeting under Section 118

AktG can be exercised by the shareholders themselves.



Further information regarding the rights of the shareholders, in particular on

how to submit motions for resolutions to the Company and how to provide evidence

of the required shareholdings can be found in the document "Shareholders' Rights

EGM 2021" which is available on the Company's website recorded with the

corporate register at www.omv.com/general-meeting.



In addition, please find further information in connection with the holding of

the General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting, in particular on exercising

voting rights, the right to submit motions and to raise objections as well as on

the submission of questions in the document "Information on the organizational

and technical requirements for participation in EGM 2021", which will be

available by 20 August 2021, at the latest, on the Company's website recorded

with the corporate register at www.omv.com/general-meeting.



Total number of shares and voting rights



As of 10 August 2021, the Company's share capital is divided into 327,272,727 no

par shares. Each share confers one vote. Shares owned by the Company do not

confer any voting rights. Therefore, as of 10 August 2021, 327,011,401 voting

rights can be exercised.



No physical admission to the General Meeting



We ask our shareholders for understanding and point out that in order to protect

the participants of our General Meeting, neither shareholders nor guests can

physically participate in the General Meeting.



This is a necessary requirement to ensure both the required reduction in the

number of participants in the General Meeting as well as a regulated and smooth

procedure.



Information on data protection for shareholders



For the protection of our shareholders and other participants in the General

Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (FN 93363 z) Trabrennstraße 6-8, A-1020 Vienna

("OMV AG" or "we"), the Executive Board has decided to hold a virtual General

Meeting based on the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV. The shareholders'

voting, the right to submit motions and the right to raise objections are

exclusively exercised by granting power of attorney and instructions to one of

the special proxy holders proposed by the company in accordance with the

respective provisions of the COVID-19-GesV.



OMV AG processes personal data of shareholders, respectively their

representatives (in particular the data pursuant to Section 10a para. 2 AktG,

i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities account, number of

shares of the shareholder, type of share, if applicable, number of the voting

card and, if applicable, name and date of birth of the proxy as well as the

shareholders' e-mail address and their signature/company signature) on the basis

of the applicable data protection provisions, in particular the General Data

Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and the Data Protection Act 2018 ("DSG"), the

applicable provisions of the AktG and the COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV, to

enable shareholders to exercise their rights within the scope of the General

Meeting.



OMV AG is responsible for the data processing within the meaning of the GDPR.



The processing of shareholders' personal data is mandatory for the participation

of shareholders and their representatives in the General Meeting pursuant to the

AktG. It is carried out for the purpose of conducting a General Meeting in

compliance with applicable laws, the casting of votes by shareholders, the

enabling of the exercise of other shareholder rights and the fulfilment of

compliance obligations such as, in particular, recording, information and

reporting obligations under stock corporation law. The legal basis for data

processing under data protection law is the necessity to fulfil legal

obligations (Art 6 para 1 lit c GDPR) or to safeguard the legitimate interests

of OMV AG or a third party, namely in particular the holding of a proper and

legally compliant (virtual) General Meeting (Art 6 para 1 lit f GDPR).



A video recording and transmission of the entire General Meeting will be made.

Such General Meeting will be transmitted, including the general debate and in

particular the questions by the shareholders, via the internet by acoustic and

optical one-way connection in real time in full (Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV

in connection with Section 102 para 4 AktG).



OMV AG uses external service providers for the purpose of organising the General

Meeting, such as notaries, lawyers and the service provider HV-

Veranstaltungsservice GmbH specialising in the organisation of the General

Meeting. They will receive from OMV AG only such personal data as is necessary

for the performance of their service and process such data exclusively on the

instructions of OMV AG. To the extent required by law, OMV AG has entered into

data processing agreements with these service providers.



If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting, all special proxy holders

present at the General Meeting, the physically present members of the Executive

and Supervisory Board, the physically present notary as well as all other

present persons with a right to physically attend the General Meeting may

examine the legally required register of participants (Section 117 AktG) and

thus also the participating shareholders' personal data (place of residence,

name, shareholding) specified therein. OMV AG is also legally obliged to submit

personal shareholder data (in particular the register of participants) as part

of the notarial minutes of the General Meeting to the Austrian Commercial

Register (Section 120 AktG). In addition, data may be disclosed to the Vienna

Stock Exchange, the Financial Market Authority, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

and the Austrian Takeover Commission in accordance with legal obligations in the

respective case.



Shareholders' data are anonymized or deleted as soon as they are no longer

necessary for the purposes for which they were collected or processed and unless

other legal obligations require further storage. Obligations to provide evidence

and to keep records arise in particular from commercial and stock corporation

law (up to 7 years), tax and fiscal law (up to 10 years) and money laundering

regulations (in general 5 years). The aforementioned periods may be extended in

individual cases, for example if court or administrative proceedings are

pending. Where legal claims are made by shareholders against OMV AG or by OMV AG

against shareholders, the storage of personal data serves to clarify and enforce

claims in individual cases. In connection with legal proceedings before civil

courts, this may result in data being stored for the duration of the statute of

limitations (up to 30 years according to the Austrian Civil Code) plus the

duration of the legal proceedings until their final conclusion.



Every shareholder has a right to information, correction, limitation, objection

and deletion at any time with regard to the processing of personal data as well

as a right to data portability in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR.

Shareholders can assert these rights against OMV AG via the e-mail address

privacy@omv.com or via the following contact details:



OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

1020 Vienna

Group Data Protection Officer: Manfred Spanner, MSc.



In addition, shareholders have the right to complain to the competent

supervisory authority (in Austria: Austrian Data Protection Authority).



Further information on data protection can be found in the data protection

declaration at www.omv.com/general-meeting.



Vienna, August 2021

The Executive Board







Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft



Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com



Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations@omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4990100

OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

ISIN: AT0000743059





OMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------10.08.2021OMV AktiengesellschaftViennaCorporate register number: 93363zISIN: AT0000743059Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meetingof OMV Aktiengesellschaft on Friday, 10 September 2021 at 10:00 am CEST (localtime Vienna) at the Employee Restaurant of OMV Aktiengesellschaft,Trabrennstraße 6-8, 1020 Vienna, Austria (U2-station Krieau), as requested bythe shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Viennapursuant to Section 105 para 3 Stock Corporation Act ("AktG").Holding as a virtual General Meeting without physical presence of theshareholdersIn light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board has decided, inorder to protect our shareholders and other participants, to hold the GeneralMeeting without physical presence of shareholders. In view of the currentcircumstances and after careful consideration by the Executive Board, holdingthe General Meeting in virtual form is necessary for the welfare and in the bestinterests of both the Company and its shareholders.The General Meeting on 10 September 2021 will therefore be held as a "virtualGeneral Meeting" within the meaning of the Corporate COVID-19 Act(Gesellschaftsrechtliches COVID-19-Gesetz; "COVID-19-GesG"), as amended, and theRegulation of the Federal Minister of Justice based thereon(Gesellschaftsrechtliche COVID-19-Verordnung; "Corporate COVID-19 Regulation" or"COVID-19-GesV"), as amended.Holding the General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting in accordance with theCOVID-19-GesV leads to modifications in the meeting's usual procedure and in theexercise of shareholders' rights. In particular, this means that shareholderswill not be able to participate physically in the meeting, but will have theopportunity to follow the General Meeting visually and acoustically in real timevia the internet.In accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the only way to cast votes aswell as to exercise the right to submit motions and the right to raiseobjections is to grant power of attorney and give instructions to one of theindependent special proxy holders proposed by the Company.The shareholders' information right can be exercised by each shareholderhimself/herself during the virtual General Meeting. Questions are to be sentexclusively by electronic communication in text form to the following e-mailaddress: fragen.omv@hauptversammlung.at. It is noted that pursuant to Section118 para 1 AktG shareholders are only to be provided with information on mattersof the company to the extent that such information is necessary for the properassessment of an item of the agenda. If no request pursuant to Section 109 AktG(request for additional agenda items) is made, requests for information fromshareholders pursuant to Section 118 para 1 AktG are therefore only admissibleto the extent that the information is necessary for the proper assessment of theagenda item "Election of a member to the Supervisory Board".The entire General Meeting will be publicly transmitted in real time on theinternet in accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in conjunction withSection 102 para 4 AktG. This is permissible pursuant to the data protection lawin light of the legal basis of Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV and Section 102para 4 AktG.Our shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting in real time on 10September 2021 from approximately 10 a.m. onwards on the internet under a linkprovided at www.omv.com/general-meeting, using appropriate technical means. Noregistration or login is required to follow the General Meeting on the internet.The transmission of the General Meeting in real time gives our shareholders theopportunity to participate in the meeting from any location via a one-wayacoustic and optical connection in real time and follow the entire course of theGeneral Meeting (including the general debate and the answering of shareholders'questions as well as the adoption of resolutions) and to react to developmentsin the General Meeting. However, the live-transmission of the General Meeting onthe internet is not a two-way connection and does not allow remote participationwithin the meaning of Section 102 para 3 no 2 AktG or remote voting within themeaning of Section 102 para 3 no 3 AktG in conjunction with Section 126 AktG.In addition, please note that the Company is only responsible for the use oftechnical means of communication to the extent that these are attributable toits sphere.Furthermore, reference is made to the "Information on the organizational andtechnical requirements for participation in EGM 2021" which is made available by20 August 2021, at the latest, at www.omv.com/general-meeting. We kindly ask ourshareholders to pay special attention to this information and to theparticipation requirements and conditions described therein.Agenda1. Election of a member to the Supervisory Board.The convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting was requested in writing bythe shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Viennapursuant to section 105 para 3 Stock Corporation ActDocuments for the General MeetingTo prepare for the General Meeting, the following documents will be available toour shareholders from 20 August 2021 onwards, at the latest:* the justified convocation request of the shareholder ÖsterreichischeBeteiligungs AG with corporate seat in Vienna pursuant to Section 105 para 3AktG;* the resolution proposal of the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AGwith corporate seat in Vienna concerning agenda item 1;* the statement pursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG concerning agenda item 1; and* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participationin the virtual General Meeting in accordance with Section 3 para 3 inconjunction with Section 2 para 4 Corporate COVID-19 Regulation.The specified documents, the complete text of this convocation, as well as formsfor granting and revoking a power of attorney to one of the special proxyholders pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, a form for submittingquestions as well as all further publications of the Company in connection withthis General Meeting will be freely available to you on the Company's website(which is recorded with the corporate register) at www.omv.com/general-meetingfrom 20 August 2021 at the latest.Participation of shareholders in the General MeetingThe entitlement to attend the virtual General Meeting and to exercise votingrights and all other shareholders' rights which may be exercised at the GeneralMeeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV is conditional upon the holding ofshares on the record date, i.e. Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 24:00 (midnight) CEST(local time Vienna).Only those who are shareholders on the record date and provide evidence thereofto the Company are entitled to participate in the virtual General Meeting inaccordance with the COVID-19-GesV.Evidence of shareholdings on the record date must be furnished by way of aconfirmation issued by the bank where the shareholder has deposited his/hershares (deposit confirmation) if the bank is domiciled in a member state of theEEA or in a full member state of the OECD. Shareholders who have deposited theirshares with a bank which does not meet these criteria are requested to contactthe Company.The deposit confirmation must be issued in accordance with the relevantstatutory provisions (Section 10a AktG) in German or English and contain thefollowing information:1. Details of the issuing bank: Name (company) and address or a standard codeused in communications between credit institutions;2. Shareholder details: Name (company) and address, date of birth in case ofnatural persons, corporate register and register number in case of legalpersons;3. Deposit number or other relevant description of the deposit;4. Details of the shares: Number of shares and their designation or ISIN;5. Express declaration that the confirmation relates to the deposit holding asof 31 August 2021, 24:00 (midnight) CEST (local time Vienna).Shares declared voidShareholders whose shares were declared void on March 21, 2011 (please refer tothe publication in the "Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung" [official gazette sectionof the Wiener Zeitung] on March 22, 2011 and on the Company's website atwww.omv.com/share-certificates) can only exercise their voting rights and othershareholders' rights in the General Meeting, if they have - in time before therecord date (31 August 2021, 24:00 [midnight] CEST [local time Vienna]) - filedtheir (void) share certificates with UniCredit Bank Austria AG and have receiveda credit note on their deposit.Transmission of deposit confirmationsDeposit confirmations must be received by the Company not later than 24:00(midnight) CEST (local time Vienna) on 7 September 2021 by one of the followingmeans only:* by mail, courier or personal delivery:OMV Aktiengesellschaft, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria;* by e-mail: anmeldung.omv@hauptversammlung.at, whereby the deposit confirmationmust be attached to the e-mail in text form, e.g. as PDF or TIF;* by fax: +43 1 8900 500 56;* by SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or MT599; please ensure that ISINAT0000743059 is indicated in the wording.A deposit confirmation used to evidence the current shareholder status must notbe older than seven days upon presentation to the Company.Where possible, banks are requested to send deposit confirmations collectively(in list form).Shareholders are not blocked by registering their participation in the GeneralMeeting or by sending deposit confirmations. Therefore, shareholders maycontinue to freely dispose of their shares after registration or transmission ofa deposit confirmation.Representation of shareholders at the General Meeting by special proxy holdersEach shareholder who is entitled to participate in the virtual General Meetinghas the right to appoint a representative who attends the virtual GeneralMeeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV on behalf of the shareholder andexercises the rights of the shareholder represented. In principle, shareholdersare not restricted in terms of the number of persons they appoint to representthem and their choice of representatives.In accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the right to submit motionsfor resolutions, to cast votes as well as to raise objections at the virtualGeneral Meeting can, however, only be exercised by one of the following specialproxy holders.Any shareholder who is entitled to participate in the virtual General Meetingand has provided evidence of this fact to the Company in accordance with thespecifications in this convocation to the General Meeting is entitled to appointone of the following special proxy holders:* Mr. Ewald Oberhammer, Attorney at Lawc/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH1010 Vienna, Karlsplatz 3/1oberhammer.omv@hauptversammlung.at* Mr. Florian Beckermannc/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22beckermann.omv@hauptversammlung.at* Mr. Christoph Moser, Attorney at Lawc/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19moser.omv@hauptversammlung.at* Mr. Christoph Nauer, Attorney at Lawc/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH1220 Vienna, ARES-Tower, Donau-City-Strasse 11nauer.omv@hauptversammlung.atEach shareholder can freely choose between the above-mentioned persons asspecial proxy holder and grant this person power of attorney. The Company bearsthe costs of these special proxy holders. All other costs, in particular theshareholder's own bank charges for the deposit confirmation or mailing expensesshall be borne by the shareholder.We recommend that our shareholders always use the special forms for granting orrevoking a power of attorney available at www.omv.com/general-meeting from 20August 2021 at the latest, to grant power of attorney to a special proxy holderor to revoke such power of attorney. The special proxy holders can be reacheddirectly at the contact details given above. If specific instructions are to begiven, the direct communication should be made in timely manner.In order to verify their identity, we ask our shareholders to indicate in therespective field in the form for the granting of power of attorney the e-mailaddress which will also be used for submitting instructions to the special proxyholder (instructions, motions or objections) or for submitting questions andstatements to the Company. In addition, the bearer data stated in the depositconfirmation should match the data on the power of attorney (otherwise, thepower of attorney may not be deemed valid).In the event another person (other than one of the special proxy holdersmentioned above) is granted power of attorney, please note that it must beensured by an effective chain of authorization (sub-power of attorney) that oneof the special proxy holders is authorized to exercise the right to vote, theright to submit motions and the right to raise objections. It is not possible toauthorize another person to exercise these rights in the virtual GeneralMeeting.A shareholder may grant power of attorney to the bank where he/she has depositedhis/her shares subject to the agreement with that bank. In such case, inaddition to the deposit confirmation, it is sufficient for the bank to providethe Company with a declaration by one of the permitted means (see above undertransmission of deposit confirmations) that it has been granted a power ofattorney; the power of attorney itself does not have to be sent to the Companyin this case. If the bank was granted power of attorney by a shareholder, thebank must also use one of the special proxy holders proposed by the Company forthe submission of motions for resolutions, the casting of votes and the raisingof an objection at the General Meeting.Submission of the power of attorney to the CompanyCompleted and signed forms for the granting and revocation of powers of attorneymay only be submitted to the Company in text form, if possible until 9 September2021, 4:00 p.m. CEST (Vienna local time), by one of the following means:* by mail, courier service or in person:OMV Aktiengesellschaft, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria;* per e-mail:for Mr. Oberhammer: oberhammer.omv@hauptversammlung.atfor Mr. Moser: moser.omv@hauptversammlung.atfor Mr. Beckermann: beckermann.omv@hauptversammlung.atfor Mr. Nauer: nauer.omv@hauptversammlung.atwhereby the power of attorney must be attached to the e-mail in text form, forexample as PDF or TIF; by this way of transmission, the special proxy holderchosen by you has direct access to the power of attorney.please submit powers of attorney issued to persons other than the abovementionedspecial proxy holders, in the form described, toanmeldung.omv@hauptversammlung.at;* per fax: +43 1 8900 500 56;* per SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or MT599; please indicate ISINAT0000743059 in the text.A power of attorney (or a revocation) may be revoked by the shareholder. Therevocation becomes effective upon receipt by the Company.A power of attorney may not be submitted in person at the meeting site.Shareholders' rights pursuant to Sections 109, 110, 118 and 119 StockCorporation ActShareholders whose individual or combined holdings represent a total of at least5 % of the capital stock and who have held these shares for at least threemonths may require in writing the inclusion and announcement of additionalGeneral Meeting agenda items by 22 August 2021 (receipt). A draft resolution andjustification thereof must be submitted for each additional agenda item.Shareholders whose individual or combined holdings represent a total of at least1 % of the capital stock may submit draft resolutions in text form for eachagenda item, to be accompanied by a justification, by 1 September 2021, andrequest the draft resolutions together with the names of the relevantshareholders and the justification to be attached as well as a possiblestatement of the Executive Board or the Supervisory Board to be posted on theCompany's website registered in the corporate register.For elections to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 1) the following must benoted: In case of a proposal for the election of a member of the SupervisoryBoard, the statement pursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG of a nominated personreplaces the justification. Such statements also have to be received by theCompany by 1 September 2021. Proposals for the election of Supervisory Boardmembers, including the mentioned statements, must be published by the Company onits website (as registered with the corporate register) by 3 September 2021, atthe latest; otherwise, the nominated person cannot be included in the election.Regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board, the General Meetingshall take into consideration the criteria of Section 87 para 2a AktG; inparticular the professional and personal qualifications of the members of theSupervisory Board, a balanced composition of expertise of the Supervisory Board,aspects of diversity and internationality as well as the professionalreliability.Regarding proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members it is furtherdeclared that the Company is subject to Section 86 para 7 AktG. In accordancewith Section 86 para 9 AktG, no objection against the joint fulfillment wasraised. Therefore, the minimum quota of 30 % women and of 30% men has to befulfilled by the capital and employee representatives in the Supervisory Boardjointly. After the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021, the Supervisory Boardwas composed of fifteen members (ten capital representatives and five employeerepresentatives). Due to the subsequent resignation of Mr. Thomas Schmid as amember of the Supervisory Board of the Company, the Supervisory Board of theCompany is currently composed of nine capital representatives (four women andfive men) and five employee representatives (two women and three men).Therefore, one Supervisory Board member must be elected at this ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting so that the Supervisory Board is again composed of ten capitalrepresentatives. Due to the overall fulfilment of the gender quota on theSupervisory Board of the Company, at least five seats on the Supervisory Boardmust be occupied by women and at least five seats on the Supervisory Board mustbe occupied by men in order to fulfil the minimum quota requirement according toSection 86 para 7 AktG. Currently, six women and eight men hold seats on theCompany's Supervisory Board. Therefore, with respect to the election of a singlemember of the Supervisory Board there are currently no gender-specificrestrictions with regard to the minimum quota requirement.Each shareholder has the right to propose motions at the General Meeting foreach agenda item through his or her authorized special proxy holder.Prerequisite thereof is evidence of the entitlement of the shareholder toparticipate in the General Meeting and the granting of a corresponding power ofattorney to a special proxy holder. For a shareholder to propose the election ofa member to the Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposalin text form pursuant to Section 110 AktG, to be accompanied by a statementpursuant to Section 87 para 2 AktG (see above), is mandatory.Each shareholder has the right to request information regarding Company mattersat the General Meeting, provided that such information is necessary for theproper assessment of an agenda item. The duty to provide information alsoextends to legal and business relationships between the Company and Groupcompanies, and to the condition of the Group and its consolidated subsidiaries.Such information provided must comply with the principles of diligent andtruthful accountability. Information may be denied if, according to reasonablecommercial judgment, it could cause significant harm to the Company or a Groupcompany, or if the provision of information would violate criminal laws orinsofar as it was continuously accessible in the form of question and answer onthe Company's website registered in the corporate register for at least sevendays prior to the beginning of the General Meeting.The right to information during the virtual General Meeting under Section 118AktG can be exercised by the shareholders themselves.Further information regarding the rights of the shareholders, in particular onhow to submit motions for resolutions to the Company and how to provide evidenceof the required shareholdings can be found in the document "Shareholders' RightsEGM 2021" which is available on the Company's website recorded with thecorporate register at www.omv.com/general-meeting.In addition, please find further information in connection with the holding ofthe General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting, in particular on exercisingvoting rights, the right to submit motions and to raise objections as well as onthe submission of questions in the document "Information on the organizationaland technical requirements for participation in EGM 2021", which will beavailable by 20 August 2021, at the latest, on the Company's website recordedwith the corporate register at www.omv.com/general-meeting.Total number of shares and voting rightsAs of 10 August 2021, the Company's share capital is divided into 327,272,727 nopar shares. Each share confers one vote. Shares owned by the Company do notconfer any voting rights. Therefore, as of 10 August 2021, 327,011,401 votingrights can be exercised.No physical admission to the General MeetingWe ask our shareholders for understanding and point out that in order to protectthe participants of our General Meeting, neither shareholders nor guests canphysically participate in the General Meeting.This is a necessary requirement to ensure both the required reduction in thenumber of participants in the General Meeting as well as a regulated and smoothprocedure.Information on data protection for shareholdersFor the protection of our shareholders and other participants in the GeneralMeeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (FN 93363 z) Trabrennstraße 6-8, A-1020 Vienna("OMV AG" or "we"), the Executive Board has decided to hold a virtual GeneralMeeting based on the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV. The shareholders'voting, the right to submit motions and the right to raise objections areexclusively exercised by granting power of attorney and instructions to one ofthe special proxy holders proposed by the company in accordance with therespective provisions of the COVID-19-GesV.OMV AG processes personal data of shareholders, respectively theirrepresentatives (in particular the data pursuant to Section 10a para. 2 AktG,i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities account, number ofshares of the shareholder, type of share, if applicable, number of the votingcard and, if applicable, name and date of birth of the proxy as well as theshareholders' e-mail address and their signature/company signature) on the basisof the applicable data protection provisions, in particular the General DataProtection Regulation ("GDPR") and the Data Protection Act 2018 ("DSG"), theapplicable provisions of the AktG and the COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV, toenable shareholders to exercise their rights within the scope of the GeneralMeeting.OMV AG is responsible for the data processing within the meaning of the GDPR.The processing of shareholders' personal data is mandatory for the participationof shareholders and their representatives in the General Meeting pursuant to theAktG. It is carried out for the purpose of conducting a General Meeting incompliance with applicable laws, the casting of votes by shareholders, theenabling of the exercise of other shareholder rights and the fulfilment ofcompliance obligations such as, in particular, recording, information andreporting obligations under stock corporation law. The legal basis for dataprocessing under data protection law is the necessity to fulfil legalobligations (Art 6 para 1 lit c GDPR) or to safeguard the legitimate interestsof OMV AG or a third party, namely in particular the holding of a proper andlegally compliant (virtual) General Meeting (Art 6 para 1 lit f GDPR).A video recording and transmission of the entire General Meeting will be made.Such General Meeting will be transmitted, including the general debate and inparticular the questions by the shareholders, via the internet by acoustic andoptical one-way connection in real time in full (Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesVin connection with Section 102 para 4 AktG).OMV AG uses external service providers for the purpose of organising the GeneralMeeting, such as notaries, lawyers and the service provider HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH specialising in the organisation of the GeneralMeeting. They will receive from OMV AG only such personal data as is necessaryfor the performance of their service and process such data exclusively on theinstructions of OMV AG. To the extent required by law, OMV AG has entered intodata processing agreements with these service providers.If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting, all special proxy holderspresent at the General Meeting, the physically present members of the Executiveand Supervisory Board, the physically present notary as well as all otherpresent persons with a right to physically attend the General Meeting mayexamine the legally required register of participants (Section 117 AktG) andthus also the participating shareholders' personal data (place of residence,name, shareholding) specified therein. OMV AG is also legally obliged to submitpersonal shareholder data (in particular the register of participants) as partof the notarial minutes of the General Meeting to the Austrian CommercialRegister (Section 120 AktG). In addition, data may be disclosed to the ViennaStock Exchange, the Financial Market Authority, Oesterreichische Kontrollbankand the Austrian Takeover Commission in accordance with legal obligations in therespective case.Shareholders' data are anonymized or deleted as soon as they are no longernecessary for the purposes for which they were collected or processed and unlessother legal obligations require further storage. Obligations to provide evidenceand to keep records arise in particular from commercial and stock corporationlaw (up to 7 years), tax and fiscal law (up to 10 years) and money launderingregulations (in general 5 years). The aforementioned periods may be extended inindividual cases, for example if court or administrative proceedings arepending. Where legal claims are made by shareholders against OMV AG or by OMV AGagainst shareholders, the storage of personal data serves to clarify and enforceclaims in individual cases. In connection with legal proceedings before civilcourts, this may result in data being stored for the duration of the statute oflimitations (up to 30 years according to the Austrian Civil Code) plus theduration of the legal proceedings until their final conclusion.Every shareholder has a right to information, correction, limitation, objectionand deletion at any time with regard to the processing of personal data as wellas a right to data portability in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR.Shareholders can assert these rights against OMV AG via the e-mail addressprivacy@omv.com or via the following contact details:OMV AktiengesellschaftTrabrennstraße 6-81020 ViennaGroup Data Protection Officer: Manfred Spanner, MSc.In addition, shareholders have the right to complain to the competentsupervisory authority (in Austria: Austrian Data Protection Authority).Further information on data protection can be found in the data protectiondeclaration at www.omv.com/general-meeting.Vienna, August 2021The Executive BoardFurther inquiry note:OMV AktiengesellschaftAndreas Rinofner, Public RelationsTel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.comFlorian Greger, Investor RelationsTel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: OMV AktiengesellschaftTrabrennstraße 6-8A-1020 Wienphone: +43 1 40440/21600FAX: +43 1 40440/621600mail: investor.relations@omv.comWWW: http://www.omv.comISIN: AT0000743059indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4990100OTS: OMV AktiengesellschaftISIN: AT0000743059 Diskussion: OMV - ein Multitalent im Ölgeschäft Wertpapier

OMV Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer