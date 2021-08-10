checkAd

Drone Analytics Market Size Worth $35.73 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 22.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 11:35  |  19   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for intelligent photogrammetry software solutions across various industries is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To monetize the promising growth opportunities, leading players are focusing on integrating advanced technologies in their offerings for enhanced performance.

GVR Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The next generation of drones is anticipated to be incorporated with AI. Aerial AI can procure large volumes of data on a real-time basis, enabling monitoring over complex physical structures and analyzing the gathered data for flaws
  • The use of a complete packaged solution could allow users to monitor, measure, analyze, and report visual data to undertake improved business decisions
  • Market players are increasingly introducing industry-specific drone analytics solutions. The use of these solutions at construction sites to track progress and monitor quality could allow users to save time and money in comparison to conventional survey techniques
  • Increased prevalence of drone monitoring across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and construction sectors could boost the demand for drone analytics software

Read 110 page market research report, "Drone Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Power & Utility, Construction & Infrastructure), By Application, By Deployment (On-premise, On-demand), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Specialized drone analytics solutions play a crucial role in the collection of data as compared to traditional data collecting tools. Drones generate real-time data, analysis of which provides actionable insights to decision-makers. Cloud computing provides an efficient platform for handling and storing the vast volumes of data generated by drones. Additionally, it helps improve the computational power and automate the end-to-end system functions of drones. The use of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning in drone analytics solutions provides users the ability to distinguish processed data into valuable assets for deriving information.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drone Analytics Market Size Worth $35.73 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 22.8%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global drone analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment ...
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...