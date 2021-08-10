Bright Machines Welcomes Technology & Manufacturing Veteran Michael Keogh as CFO

Mike joins Bright Machines from Stanley Black & Decker, where he was the President of the STANLEY X group, a business unit he helped found to drive innovation across the company through startup incubation and partnerships. In addition to building a portfolio of cutting-edge SaaS companies, he led the company’s IoT and Emerging Technologies practice areas. Prior to STANLEY X, Mike was the CFO for the company’s $1.6B Emerging Markets business, where he led all of finance for countries outside of North America and Europe.

Today, Bright Machines, a pioneer in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced the addition of Michael Keogh, a 20-year tech and manufacturing industry veteran, to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. He joins during a period of growth and expansion for the company, as Bright Machines prepares to go public later this year through a previously announced de-SPAC transaction. Mike brings expertise that bridges technology and manufacturing, having held senior finance positions across industry-leading companies like Apple, Intel, and Stanley Black & Decker throughout his impressive career.

During a period of exponential growth at Apple, Mike held leadership positions across various finance organizations including global manufacturing operations, corporate financial planning and analysis, and research & development, including all hardware and silicon development. Prior to Apple, Mike spent over 13 years at Intel, where he held finance positions of increasing responsibility, rotating through key Intel factory sites in the U.S., Malaysia, Philippines, and China, driving manufacturing, supply chain, and product excellence for the company.

“Mike is a seasoned leader who understands the intricacies and nuances of two complex worlds, technology and manufacturing,” said Amar Hanspal, Co-founder and CEO, Bright Machines. “I’m excited to bring his expertise to our leadership team at this important moment for our company, when our core focus is on financial performance, accelerating growth, and developing the world’s best industrial automation products for our customers.”

“Having spent years in product factories and seeing firsthand the inherent issues with traditional automation methods, I am excited to be joining Bright Machines as it continues on its mission to transform the manufacturing industry,” said Mike Keogh, CFO, Bright Machines. “Bright Machines is building an entirely new approach to automation that is truly flexible and scalable and will allow manufacturers to rise to the moment as reshoring and localized production becomes an industry inevitability.”