Coming in Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Branded Division Sees Continued Category Performance Increases in June 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced category performance results for its branded division, City Trees, for the month of June 2021. Compared to overall market data for Nevada, as reported by BDS Analytics, City Trees' concentrate category achieved a 153.2% increase in the number of units sold at the retail level in June 2021 compared to June 2020.

City Trees concentrate products achieved significant retail-level category growth in June 2021

The overall cannabis concentrate category in June 2021 in Nevada represented approximately $18 million in retail sales for the month. Of the 58 brands listed in the category by BDS Analytics for June 2021, City Trees achieved a ranking of the 3rd highest sold brand for the month, with over 25,000 units sold. This category, including both vape and ‘dabbable concentrate' products, represented 23% of the overall retail cannabis market in Nevada for the month of June.

City Trees also continued to hold its standing as the number 1 selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada, with sales of its sublingual products having a 13.2% market share of the category by number of units sold in June 2021. The brand also holds the number 1 position for the entirety of 2021 in this category through June, with 15.9% of all tincture products sold in Nevada being produced at its state-of-the-art North Las Vegas extraction and conversion facility. City Trees has consistently held this position as the best-selling tincture brand in Nevada since 2020. With the anticipated expansion of its production facility capacity, the Company intends to continue innovation in the cannabis categories within which it currently operates, and anticipates the addition of new product categories to its portfolio in coming quarters.

City Trees production of Nevada's best selling tincture products

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/