checkAd

Better Plant’s Urban Juve Skincare Line Now Available at Blush Lane Organic Market

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve product line is now available at four locations of Blush Lane Organic Market. The parent company of Blush Lane Organic Market is Freshlocal Solutions Inc., a company that provides end-to-end grocery eCommerce solutions in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is Freshlocal's award-winning online eGrocery platform.

Foto: Accesswire

The full Urban Juve product line is now available in the following Blush Lane Organic Market locations:

  • Bridgeland, Calgary
  • Aspen Woods, Calgary
  • Whyte Avenue, Edmonton
  • Marda Loop, Calgary

"Freshlocal Solution's focus on reducing environmental impact aligns well with our mission to accelerate growth in a sustainable way," says Amber Allen, Director of Sales at Better Plant. "As we expand the accessibility of our brands, this is something that we put first. Freshlocal Solutions is a B Corp Certified company that practices rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. They are committed to responsible and sustainable products, making it an excellent fit for Urban Juve."

The plant-based Ayurvedic skincare line consists of three face and body mists, four massage oils, a face serum, and a lip balm. Urban Juve is available at brick-and-mortar stores across Canada and for shipping worldwide from urbanjuve.com.

Better Plant is committed to building a strong educational foundation and identifies as a wellness education brand. It accomplishes this through providing distributors and retailers with ongoing high-level product training and wellness education.

About Better Plant:
Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses for delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care as well as plant-based all-natural home cleaning products. Better Plant's products are sold wholesale to retailers, grocers, restaurants and cleaning companies in Canada. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc., whose common shares trade under the tickers CSE:NEON, OTCQB:NMDBF and FFE:6UF.

Seite 1 von 3
Komo Plant Based Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Plant’s Urban Juve Skincare Line Now Available at Blush Lane Organic Market VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Komo Plant Based Foods zählt nun auch Dean’s Dairy & Specialty Foods zu seinen Vertriebspartnern
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods for Distribution
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Komo Plant Based Foods Moves to New Facility to Expand Production and R&D Capabilities
Accesswire | Analysen