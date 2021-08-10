Better Plant’s Urban Juve Skincare Line Now Available at Blush Lane Organic Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FSE:YG3 ) (" Better Plant "), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve product line is now available at four locations of Blush Lane Organic Market. The parent company of Blush Lane Organic Market is Freshlocal Solutions Inc., a company that provides end-to-end grocery eCommerce solutions in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is Freshlocal's award-winning online eGrocery platform.

The full Urban Juve product line is now available in the following Blush Lane Organic Market locations:

Bridgeland, Calgary

Aspen Woods, Calgary

Whyte Avenue, Edmonton

Marda Loop, Calgary

"Freshlocal Solution's focus on reducing environmental impact aligns well with our mission to accelerate growth in a sustainable way," says Amber Allen, Director of Sales at Better Plant. "As we expand the accessibility of our brands, this is something that we put first. Freshlocal Solutions is a B Corp Certified company that practices rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. They are committed to responsible and sustainable products, making it an excellent fit for Urban Juve."

The plant-based Ayurvedic skincare line consists of three face and body mists, four massage oils, a face serum, and a lip balm. Urban Juve is available at brick-and-mortar stores across Canada and for shipping worldwide from urbanjuve.com.

Better Plant is committed to building a strong educational foundation and identifies as a wellness education brand. It accomplishes this through providing distributors and retailers with ongoing high-level product training and wellness education.

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses for delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care as well as plant-based all-natural home cleaning products. Better Plant's products are sold wholesale to retailers, grocers, restaurants and cleaning companies in Canada. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc., whose common shares trade under the tickers CSE:NEON, OTCQB:NMDBF and FFE:6UF.