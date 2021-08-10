checkAd

XPeng to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 26, 2021

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 26, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

 

 

United States:

+1-833-350-1333

 

 

United Kingdom:

+44-203-547-8612

 

 

International:

 

+1-236-389-2427

 

 

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3012-6671

 

 

China Mainland:

400-820-9391

 

 

Conference ID:

7286782

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-800-585-8367

International:

+1-416-621-4642

Replay Access Code:

7286782

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

