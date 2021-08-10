Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Completed business combination transaction with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (the “Business Combination”) and became a publicly traded company on June 10, 2021, with gross proceeds from this transaction totaling approximately $345.5 million.

Continued to meet key internal milestones across a range of platform design and science activities in support of a planned late-2023 platform commercialization.

Appointed Emma Lundberg, Ph.D. to the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lundberg, currently a professor in cell biology proteomics at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.

Appointed Karl Voss as Vice President of Life Sciences. Karl joins Nautilus from Pacific Biosciences and will lead the team focused on delivering Nautilus’ first-generation product.

“This has been an incredibly exciting year for Nautilus as a company, and for the field of proteomics in general,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus Biotechnology. “Our vision at Nautilus is to bring to market a complete, end-to-end, massive-scale protein analysis platform that we believe has the potential to deliver unique biological data and insight in an easy-to-use, cost-effective way. Much as democratizing access to the genome was a catalyst for the development of a broad, vibrant, and healthy genomics ecosystem, we believe that Nautilus’ proteomics innovation has the potential to unlock high-value applications in precision and personalized medicine, in drug discovery, and in diagnostics.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 215% increase from $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products as well as the costs associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $388.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)



(in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,387 $ 36,607 Short-term investments 84,757 40,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,484 917 Total current assets 374,628 77,659 Property and equipment, net 1,941 1,371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 828 4,842 Long-term investments 15,266 — Other long term assets 612 1,139 Total assets $ 393,275 $ 85,011 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,229 $ 470 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,316 1,069 Current portion of operating lease liability 686 1,479 Total current liabilities 3,231 3,018 Operating lease liability, net of current portion — 3,296 Total liabilities 3,231 6,314 Redeemable convertible preferred stock: Series Seed redeemable convertible preferred stock — 5,494 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — 27,067 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock — 75,857 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock — — Common stock 12 1 Additional paid-in capital 439,489 600 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10 ) 3 Accumulated deficit (49,447 ) (30,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 390,044 (29,721 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 393,275 $ 85,011



Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 6,380 $ 2,751 $ 11,215 $ 5,221 General and administrative 4,317 649 7,899 1,176 Total operating expenses 10,697 3,400 19,114 6,397 Other income (expense), net (16 ) 45 (8 ) 108 Net loss $ (10,713 ) $ (3,355 ) $ (19,122 ) $ (6,289 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) 55,070,480 28,184,532 44,096,149 27,321,614

(1) the weighted-average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding prior to the Business Combination have been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio of approximately 3.6281 established in the Business Combination.





Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)