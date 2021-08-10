Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per common share

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share – approximately C$20.8 million or US$16.5 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



The Company notes that going forward, in addition to the other factors that the Board of Directors normally considers in connection with the declaration of dividends, it will also need to carefully consider whether, and the extent to which, developments relating to the Kumtor Mine and / or COVID-19 affect its dividend program. In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.