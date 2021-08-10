Genasys Inc. Selected to Power Multi-Channel, Multilingual Public Safety Alerts for Quebec, Canada Municipality

"Our Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software service will deliver alerts and warnings to Longueuil residents through SMS, email, and phones during disasters and other crisis situations," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "We're replacing an incumbent system due to GEM's better mapping and contact management, and overall ease of use.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a five-year public safety alert software services contract from the municipality of Longueuil, Montreal's second largest suburb and the fifth largest city in Quebec.

"A key provision of the contract is the delivery of emergency alerts and life safety notifications in multiple languages to the more than 250,000 residents living in Longueuil," Mr. Danforth added. "While most speak French, nineteen other languages are also spoken in the city, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Creole, Romanian, and Mandarin.

"The integration of GEM with Alert Ready, Canada's national warning system, also enables Genasys to propagate Alert Ready notifications to Longueuil residents," Mr. Danforth concluded.

GEM empowers government public safety officials to initiate and track alerts and quickly respond to alert replies from hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people during disasters and other critical events. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM enhances the clarity, reach, and range of emergency alerts and mass notification.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven public safety software, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

