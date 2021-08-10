checkAd

Transphorm Collaborates with Salom to Deliver Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Compliant 100 W USB-C PD PPS Charger

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced a collaboration with power solutions manufacturer Salom to bring to market a Quick Charge 5 compliant 100 watt GaN power adapter that is slated for release in Q4 2021.

Transphorm and Salom partner to deliver a 100 W USB-C PD PPS adapter that is Quick Charge 5 compliant. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new USB-C Power Delivery (USB-C PD) charger will pair with Quick Charge 5 technology—capable of charging smartphones from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.* It will be a universal adapter offering the traditional power delivery mode and the USB-C programmable power supply (PPS) mode version 3.0, which enables the charger to easily deliver a sliding range of voltages (between 3.3 V to 21 V) versus the traditional mode’s stepped voltage output.

With assistance from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Transphorm developed the adapter’s specification and designed the overall functional product, from the universal input through to the USB-C PD/PPS output. Transphorm’s GaN is used in the traditional AC-to-DC boost PFC and the DC-to-DC quasi-resonant flyback (QRF) topologies. Salom was responsible for then taking that designed system, fine tuning it, developing its enclosure and completing all the required certifications such as Quick Charge 5, conducted/radiated emissions, touch temperature, and others.

“Adapter solutions with Transphorm’s GaN enable more with less,” said Philip Zuk, SVP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and Business Development, Transphorm. “Compared to other GaN solutions such as e-mode, our normally-off SuperGaN FETs offer ease of design and standard Silicon-like drivability while delivering more power in a considerably smaller footprint without compromise. And we’ve proven that our production yields can meet high volume requirements. We’re proud to work with Salom to deliver this Quick Charge 5 compliant charger. To utilize such revolutionary technology is an incredible honor and a testament to our teams’ engineering achievements and collaboration.”

“We were able to go from concept to production in a short time,” added Joseph Reisinger, President, Salom America Co. “The collaboration and commitment demonstrated by Transphorm and Salom has been strong. We trust that the resulting USB-C PD/PPS charger will prove to be one of the most reliable available today and will enable consumers to truly experience a fast, easy charging experience.”

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat at Transphorm_GaN.

About Salom

Salom is a leading global manufacturer of power supplies for consumer electronics products. As an ODM for many Fortune 500 companies, Salom has consistently pushed the boundaries of power density and efficiency while delivering six sigma quality in high volume. Salom products are trusted by some of the most successful electronics companies in the world, quietly powering devices across the globe for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.salom.com.

*Quick Charge is designed to increase the battery charge of a device by up to 50% in 5 minutes. Actual results may vary depending on device design.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered trademark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Quick Charge is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

