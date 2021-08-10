Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Mr. Lines commented, “While sales improved as a result of the acquisition, we had a number of projects with lower margins which heavily impacted profitability in the quarter. This partially reflects our initial strategy to aggressively enter the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (“NNNP”). Given our strong performance on the NNNP projects, we were successful with our strategy and have since earned a sole source position. We expect that the vast majority of the impact of first order projects will be behind us by the end of fiscal 2022.”

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense, energy, and chemical/petrochemical industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“first quarter of fiscal 2022”). Results include one month of financials related to Barber-Nichols (“BN”) which was acquired on June 1, 2021. Separately today the Company announced that Daniel J. Thoren will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2021, immediately following the retirement of James R. Lines who served with the Company for 37 years.

Mr. Lines added, “While the quarter’s results were disappointing, we view this fiscal year as a transition and believe we are better positioned to drive growth and stronger margins for the future.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales Summary (All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise. See accompanying financial tables for a breakdown of sales by industry and region.)

Net sales of $20.2 million increased $3.4 million, or 21%, driven by $3.5 million in sales associated with the acquisition of BN and higher sales to the refining industry which helped to offset lower petrochemical sales. Last fiscal year’s first quarter benefitted from the shipment of a large petrochemical project that had been extended from fiscal 2020 into fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BN had one month of sales included in the fiscal 2022 first quarter’s results.

Sales to the defense markets were up 104% to $7.1 million and represented 35% of total revenue. Sales to the refining markets increased $1.9 million from the prior-year period to $4.6 million and represented 23% of total sales. Chemical/petrochemical market sales were $4.6 million compared with $8.0 million in the prior fiscal year.

From a geographic perspective, domestic sales were 69% of total sales and reflect the impact of BN, along with higher sales to the defense industry. The majority of international sales were to Asia, which accounted for 17% of total sales.

Fluctuations in Graham’s sales among geographic locations and industries can vary measurably from quarter-to-quarter based on the timing and magnitude of projects. Graham does not believe that such quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are indicative of business trends.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Performance Review

(All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise.)

($ in millions except per share data) Q1 FY22 Q1 FY21 Change Net sales $ 20.2 $ 16.7 $ 3.4 Gross profit $ 0.9 $ 1.6 $ (0.7) Gross margin 4.5% 9.4% Operating profit $ (3.8) $ (2.3) $ (1.6) Operating margin (19.1%) (13.6%) Net loss $ (3.1) $ (1.8) $ (1.3) Diluted EPS $ (0.31) $ (0.18) Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.28) $ (0.18) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.9) $ (1.8) $ (1.1) Adjusted EBITDA margin -14.2% -10.7%

*Graham believes that Adjusted EBITDA (defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and other acquisition related expenses), and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales), which are non-GAAP measures, help in the understanding of its operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on Adjusted EBITDA. Graham also believes that adjusted EPS, which adds back intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions, provides a better representation of the cash earnings of the Company. See the attached table on page 9 for additional important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted diluted EPS as well as the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS.

Lower gross profit and margin despite higher sales volume, was due to a poor mix of projects in the Company’s Batavia production facility combined with a lower level of outsourced fabrication.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $4.9 million, up $1.0 million, or 26%. BN accounted for $0.6 million of the increase, including the impact of intangible asset amortization. The remaining increase was due to acquisition-related and organizational development costs. SG&A, as a percent of sales for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 were 24.4% and 23.4%, respectively.

Net loss per diluted share was $0.31. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes intangible amortization and other costs related to the acquisition, adjusted earnings per share were $(0.28).

Strong Balance Sheet with Ample Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at June 30, 2021 were $19.1 million compared with $65.0 million at March 31, 2021. During the quarter, in connection with the acquisition of BN, the Company utilized $41.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments, and incurred debt of $20 million pursuant to a 5-year term loan.

Net cash used by operating activities was $7.1 million compared with cash usage of $4.4 million in the prior-year period. The change in cash usage reflects the higher net loss and changes in working capital, which included the utilization of customer deposits.

Year-to-date capital spending was $0.4 million. The Company has adjusted anticipated capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 to be between $3.5 million and $4.0 million (including BN).

Orders and Backlog

($ in millions) Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 FY2021 Q122 Total Total Total Total Total Total Orders $ 11.5 $ 35.0 $ 61.8 $ 13.4 $ 121.6 $ 20.9 Backlog $ 107.2 $ 114.9 $ 149.7 $ 137.6 $ 137.6 $ 235.9

Orders of $20.9 million increased 82% over the prior-year period and 55% sequentially. The year-over-year growth was across each of Graham’s major industries, with the bulk from defense and refining. The growth in orders sequentially was largely from the refining industry. The one month of orders from BN during the quarter were $0.2 million. Domestic orders were 74% of total net orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 28% in the prior-year period, reflecting the demand from the U.S. Navy.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $235.9 million, inclusive of BN backlog of $94.4 million.

Backlog by industry at June 30, 2021 was approximately:

80% for defense projects

12% for refinery projects

3% for chemical/petrochemical projects

2% for space projects

3% for other industrial applications

The Company expects approximately 35% to 40% of backlog will convert to revenue in the last nine months of fiscal 2022. Approximately $25 million to $27 million of backlog related to the defense industry is expected to convert to sales in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Daniel J. Thoren, currently the Company’s President and COO, concluded, “I am encouraged by the improvement in orders in the quarter, specifically from the refining market. Our quoting activity is picking up and, while still early, we believe our customers are more optimistic. We anticipate this optimism will translate into greater capital investments and improving demand for our products. In the meantime, our second quarter will benefit from having BN for a full three months. However, based on the timing of customers’ projects, we expect that revenue and profits will ramp through the second half of the fiscal year. We see fiscal 2022 as a transition year as it relates to earnings, given the timing of conversion of first order projects for the U.S. Navy.”

He added, “We are very optimistic about our future. We believe that we have the right strategy, the best talent and the ideal technologies to capitalize on the growing requirements of our customers in the defense industry. We also are encouraged with the improvements we are seeing in our core energy markets. Together, our combined Graham and BN teams are looking to improve our growth profile while driving profitability.”

Revenue in fiscal 2022 is expected to be $130 million to $140 million with 45% to 50% associated with the defense industry. Revenue expectations are inclusive of BN’s 10-month revenue contribution for the fiscal year which is expected to be between $45 million to $48 million. Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be approximately $7.0 million to $9.0 million in fiscal 2022.

*Please refer and read the safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 20,157 $ 16,710 Cost of products sold 19,243 15,142 Gross profit 914 1,568 Other expenses and income: Selling, general and administrative 4,832 3,902 Selling, general and administrative – amortization 91 — Other income (160 ) (55 ) Interest income (17 ) (94 ) Interest expense 39 5 Total other expenses and income 4,785 3,758 Loss before benefit for income taxes (3,871 ) (2,190 ) Benefit for income taxes (745 ) (372 ) Net loss $ (3,126 ) $ (1,818 ) Per share data Basic: Net loss $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted: Net loss $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,199 9,895 Diluted 10,199 9,895 Dividends declared per share $ 0.11 $ 0.11

Graham Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,143 $ 59,532 Investments — 5,500 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances ($67 and $29 at June 30 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 18,273 17,378 Unbilled revenue 28,533 19,994 Inventories 19,144 17,332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,557 512 Income taxes receivable 1,416 — Total current assets 88,066 120,248 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,618 17,618 Prepaid pension asset 6,518 6,216 Operating lease assets 9,146 95 Goodwill 22,923 — Customer relationships 11,751 — Technology and technical know how 10,058 — Other intangible assets, net 11,067 — Other assets 219 103 Total assets $ 185,366 $ 144,280 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt obligations $ 2,500 $ — Current portion of long-term debt 2,000 — Current portion of finance lease obligations 22 21 Accounts payable 15,124 17,972 Accrued compensation 6,049 6,106 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,421 4,628 Customer deposits 17,034 14,059 Operating lease liabilities 1,081 46 Income taxes payable — 741 Total current liabilities 51,231 43,573 Long-term debt 18,000 — Finance lease obligations 28 34 Operating lease liabilities 8,103 37 Deferred income tax liability 906 635 Accrued pension and postretirement liabilities 2,087 2,072 Other long-term liabilities 1,811 — Total liabilities 82,166 46,351 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 500 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.10 par value, 25,500 shares authorized, 10,874 and 10,748 shares issued and 10,691 and 9,959 shares outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2021, respectively 1,087 1,075 Capital in excess of par value 27,419 27,272 Retained earnings 85,069 89,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,099 ) (7,397 ) Treasury stock (183 and 790 shares at June 30 and March 31, 2021, respectively) (3,276 ) (12,393 ) Total stockholders’ equity 103,200 97,929 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 185,366 $ 144,280

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,126 ) $ (1,818 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation 595 486 Amortization 225 — Amortization of actuarial losses 219 266 Equity-based compensation expense 353 164 Gain on disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment — (4 ) Deferred income taxes 215 282 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable 7,319 (1,646 ) Unbilled revenue (1,426 ) (1,091 ) Inventories 1,857 (361 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (603 ) (356 ) Income taxes receivable (2,161 ) (490 ) Operating lease assets (25 ) 37 Prepaid pension asset (302 ) (210 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (5,745 ) (4,430 ) Accrued compensation, accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities (1,448 ) 709 Customer deposits (3,074 ) 4,094 Operating lease liabilities 35 (37 ) Long-term portion of accrued compensation, accrued pension liability and accrued postretirement benefits 16 32 Net cash used by operating activities (7,076 ) (4,373 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (446 ) (338 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 6 Purchase of investments — (26,103 ) Redemption of investments at maturity 5,500 40,048 Acquisition of Barber-Nichols, LLC (59,563 ) — Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (54,509 ) 13,613 Financing activities: Increase in short-term debt obligations 2,500 — Principal repayments on long-term debt — (4,599 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 20,000 4,599 Principal repayments on finance lease obligations (5 ) (12 ) Repayments on lease financing obligations (26 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (150 ) — Dividends paid (1,177 ) (1,097 ) Purchase of treasury stock (41 ) (23 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 21,101 (1,132 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 95 6 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (40,389 ) 8,114 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 59,532 32,955 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,143 $ 41,069

Graham Corporation Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net (loss) $ (3,126) $ (1,818) Acquisition related inventory step-up expense - - Acquisition related costs 169 - Net interest expense (income) 22 (89) Income taxes (745) (372) Depreciation & amortization 820 486 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,860) $ (1,793) Adjusted EBITDA margin % -14.2% -10.7%

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net (loss) $ (3,126) $ (1,818) Acquisition related inventory step-up expense - - Acquisition related costs 169 - Amortization of intangible assets 225 - Normalize tax rate to 19%(1) (75) - Adjusted Net income (loss) $ (2,807) $ (1,818) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.28) $ (0.18)

1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 19% to non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and other acquisition related expenses and Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. EBITDA and EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of Graham's financial statements, as it is used as an analytical indicator by Graham's management to better understand operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. Because EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is thus susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS. Graham also believes that adjusted EPS, which adds back intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions, provides a better representation of the cash earnings of the Company.

Graham Corporation Additional Information – Unaudited SALES BY INDUSTRY FY 2022* ($ in millions) FY 2022 Q1 % of 6/30/21 Total Defense $ 7.1 35% Refining $ 4.6 23% Chemical/ Petrochemical $ 4.6 23% Space $ 0.7 4% Other Commercial $ 3.2 15% Total $ 20.2 SALES BY INDUSTRY FY 2021* ($ in millions) FY 2021 Q1 % of Q2 % of Q3 % of Q4 % of FY2021 % of 6/30/20 Total 9/30/20 Total 12/31/20 Total 3/31/21 Total Total Defense $ 3.5 21% $ 9.4 34% $ 4.5 17% $ 6.5 25% $ 24.0 25% Refining $ 2.7 16% $ 10.3 37% $ 16.5 60% $ 10.3 40% $ 39.7 41% Chemical/ Petrochemical $ 8.0 48% $ 5.5 20% $ 4.8 18% $ 5.8 23% $ 24.0 24% Other Commercial $ 2.5 15% $ 2.8 10% $ 1.4 5% $ 3.1 12% $ 9.8 10% Total $ 16.7 $ 28.0 $ 27.2 $ 25.7 $ 97.5

*Quarters may not sum to year-to-date/total fiscal year due to rounding

Graham Corporation Additional Information - Unaudited (Continued) SALES BY REGION FY 2022* ($ in millions) FY 2022 Q1 % of 6/30/21 Total United States $ 13.9 69% Middle East $ 0.6 3% Asia $ 3.5 17% Other $ 2.2 11% Total $ 20.2 SALES BY REGION FY 2021* ($ in millions) FY 2021 Q1 % of Q2 % of Q3 % of Q4 % of FY2021 % of 6/30/20 Total 9/30/20 Total 12/31/20 Total 3/31/21 Total Total United States $ 9.4 56% $ 17.3 62% $ 10.7 39% $ 15.3 60% $ 52.7 54% Middle East $ 0.4 3% $ 1.0 4% $ 0.8 3% $ 2.6 10% $ 4.8 5% Asia $ 5.2 31% $ 4.5 16% $ 11.2 41% $ 4.7 18% $ 25.6 26% Other $ 1.7 10% $ 5.2 18% $ 4.5 17% $ 3.1 12% $ 14.4 15% Total $ 16.7 $ 28.0 $ 27.2 $ 25.7 $ 97.5

*Quarters may not sum to year-to-date/total fiscal year due to rounding

