Pineapple Express Delivery Integrates Technology Solutions for Dispensary Deliveries with Buddi Collaboration

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

~ PED continues to provide solutions for licensed cannabis retailers with a collaboration with Buddi, a provider of technology solutions for licensed cannabis retailers across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, continues to expand its technology footprint with a collaboration with Clearleaf Inc. (operating as "Buddi") to facilitate online sales and cannabis delivery services for licensed cannabis retailers.

Pineapple Express Delivery, in collaboration with Buddi, will provide integration of its CannDeliv technology, delivery program, support, access, and driver training services to Buddi's large network of 500 licensed cannabis retailers across Canada. The integration of PED's CannDeliv platform with Buddi's network will allow those licensed cannabis retailers served by Buddi to deliver its retail cannabis products efficiently and effectively to their customers.

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated: "This collaboration with Buddi is exciting for PED as we continue to grow and expand across Canada and cannabis retailers continue to adapt to changing regulations. Consumers should be able to receive their products quickly and safely and as easily as they obtain other products in Canada. Integrating PED's technology with Buddi's online and e-commerce solutions provides retail customers a best-in-class experience when making online purchases through cannabis dispensaries utilizing Buddi's software platform."

Ryan Lalonde, CEO and Founder of Buddi stated: "This collaboration is a huge win for cannabis retailers who are looking to offer delivery in Canada. The integration between Buddi and PED will make it even easier for retailers to sell online, and to provide a fantastic delivery experience that's easy for both the store and customer."

PED's logistics and delivery services include medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan - and now British Columbia - and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. Pineapple Express Delivery's clients include City Cannabis in BC, Shoppers Drug Mart / Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. (Liquor Division) and CannTrust Inc. to their estora medical cannabis patients.

