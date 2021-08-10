Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2021 on August 26th, 2021 aftermarket.

Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on August 26th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter ended financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.