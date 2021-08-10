checkAd

Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2021 on August 26th, 2021 aftermarket.

Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on August 26th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter ended financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 26th, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 42398

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3yyUidB

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQB under the symbol PLNHF.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658995/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of- ...

Planet 13 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Planet 13 Generates Record $11.9 Million in Sales in July
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Diese 3 günstigen Wachstumsaktien sollten AMC locker schlagen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.212 Aktien mit hohem Risiko und hohem Gewinn, die bis auf den Mond steigen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21Planet 13 Announces Results of AGM
Accesswire | Analysen