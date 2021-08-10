checkAd

Transphorm to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Business Update Call on August 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, today announced the Company will report its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a business update conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss its continued progress and traction in its target end markets. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm’s website at www.transphormusa.com.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
 Conference Dial-in Number: 1-833-529-0218
 International Dial-in Number: +1-236-389-2146
 Conference ID: 3299126

For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and any supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through August 23, 2021. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 3299126.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

Transphorm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transphorm to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Business Update Call on August 16 Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, today announced the Company will report its fiscal first quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:30 UhrTransphorm Collaborates with Salom to Deliver Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Compliant 100 W USB-C PD PPS Charger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Transphorm Announces the Close of JV Transaction for Acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten