Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

10 August 2021  

Mothercare plc ("the Company") 

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT  

Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 10 August 2021, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 27 March 2021 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 9 September 2021 at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HT. 

Due to the continuing pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of the meeting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy. Questions relating to the business of the meeting can be sent by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 7 September 2021. 

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

 

Lynne Medini

Group Company Secretary

Mothercare plc 

 

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

 

Numis Securities Limited                 Tel: 020 7260 1000

(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)         

Luke Bordewich

Henry Slater

 

finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker)        Tel: 020 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

 

Media enquiries to:

MHP Communications                        Email: mothercare@mhpc.com

Simon Hockridge                        Tel: 07709 496125

Alistair de Kare-Silver

 

 





