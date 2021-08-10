Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts
10 August 2021
Mothercare plc ("the Company")
NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT
Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 10 August 2021, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 27 March 2021 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 9 September 2021 at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HT.
Due to the continuing pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of the meeting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy. Questions relating to the business of the meeting can be sent by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 7 September 2021.
Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.
Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc
Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer
Numis Securities Limited Tel: 020 7260 1000
(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)
Luke Bordewich
Henry Slater
finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett
Media enquiries to:
MHP Communications Email: mothercare@mhpc.com
Simon Hockridge Tel: 07709 496125
Alistair de Kare-Silver
