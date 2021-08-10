Headwater Gold Commences Drilling at Spring Peak Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program has commenced at the Spring Peak Project, Nevada following the successful completion of first-pass drilling on the Company’s Highland Project (see news release dated July 15, 2021). Headwater has undertaken a thorough technical review of the Spring Peak data and has prioritized a series of drill targets which will be tested with a planned program of five holes totalling approximately 1,500 metres.

The commencement of drilling at Spring Peak marks the second of several drill programs planned on Headwater projects in 2021;

Spring Peak is located immediately adjacent to the past producing Aurora gold mine, owned by Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”);

Shallow historic RC drilling on the Project consistently encountered anomalous gold values, but failed to test for high-grade gold-silver vein mineralization at depth; and

Headwater is targeting high-grade epithermal vein mineralization at depth.

Figure 1: Location of the Spring Peak Project and other Headwater Nevada projects

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afebf92a-023f-48eb ...

About the Spring Peak 2021 Drill Program:

The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne. The Project adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex. A large hydrothermal alteration cell occurs in the center of the Spring Peak Project area, which is interpreted by Headwater as representing the high-level manifestations of an epithermal precious metal system. Using a variety of geological and geophysical targeting tools, Headwater geologists have identified several high-grade vein targets at depth beneath this high-level alteration cap. The highest priority targets will be tested with this drill program, which is planned to consist of five holes totalling approximately 1,500 metres. The planned drill holes are designed to cut across the interpreted principal structural controls on the alteration cell at vertical depths of 150-250 metres, where they are expected to cut the inferred epithermal boiling zone. No historic drilling has penetrated to these depths at Spring Peak.