HEXO Corp to participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that management will participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a presentation today, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com or by going directly to the Cannacord Webcast. For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.