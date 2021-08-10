checkAd

CI Financial to Acquire Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Leading US$3.4-Billion Ohio-Based Registered Investment Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 12:45  |  41   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a leading Columbus-based wealth management firm with US$3.4 billion in assets.

“Budros, Ruhlin & Roe is the leading private wealth firm in its region with a multi-decade track record of success,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “They share our client-centered approach and emphasis on comprehensive wealth planning. Their highly accomplished team will play a valued role in building CI Private Wealth into a national leader.”

Established in 1979, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe has evolved into a leading, high-quality RIA providing investment management and financial planning services, primarily for high-net-worth clientele and foundations. The firm also offers retirement plan management for 401(k) and pension plans. With more than 800 clients, much of the firm’s growth can be attributed to a strong referral network built upon its glowing reputation. In 2011, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe won the Schwab IMPACT Awards Best in Business Award, a prestigious achievement only bestowed upon one firm a year.

“While this is an acquisition, we also see it as an exciting merger with like-minded friends in the industry who share our fiduciary approach and high standards,” said Dan Roe, co-CEO of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe. “We look forward to developing CI Private Wealth in the U.S. and helping this best-in-class operation benefit clients and employees alike.”

“We chose CI because it is in complete alignment with our firm’s constitution, providing our clients with the very best wealth management services, helping employees grow in their jobs and continuously striving to improve what we do and how we do it,” added co-CEO John Schuman. “It’s exciting to help define the future of an industry-leading wealth management platform in the U.S.”

This acquisition further cements CI Private Wealth as one of the fastest-growing RIA platforms in the U.S., and it now consists of 16 RIAs with offices across the country. Following the completion of all outstanding transactions, CI’s U.S. wealth assets are expected to be approximately US$74 billion (C$91 billion), with CI’s total assets globally reaching approximately US$251 billion (C$311 billion). Budros, Ruhlin & Roe will also expand CI’s presence in the Midwest, where it has RIA firms based in Chicago and Cincinnati.

Seite 1 von 3
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial to Acquire Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Leading US$3.4-Billion Ohio-Based Registered Investment Advisor CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a leading Columbus-based wealth management firm with US$3.4 billion in assets. “Budros, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrCI Financial Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21CI Global Asset Management Offers Cost-Effective, One-Stop ESG Investing with New CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21CI Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes, Fund Name Changes and the Completion of Two Fund Mergers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $304 billion for June 2021 and Positive Second Quarter Net Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21CI Global Asset Management Announces July 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Launch of CI Global Climate Leaders and CI Alternative North American Opportunities Mutual Funds and ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten