checkAd

Doceree accelerates global growth with entry into European market, taps PulsePoint's former exec as President to lead the region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 12:49  |  18   |   |   

With the expansion, the company has entered its third global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the company's latest global expansion with the establishment of European headquarters in the United Kingdom. In addition, Doceree has appointed Gareth Shaw as President, UK and Europe, to lead its entry into its third market.

After spending nearly a decade at PulsePoint, with his most recent responsibility as General Manager, Global Programmatic, Shaw joins Doceree to become the head of the organization's operations in the UK and Europe to grow the online healthcare professional (HCP) messaging sector across the region. As a digital marketing veteran in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, Shaw has a vast experience in sales categories across digital media and advertising technology sectors.

"The global presence of Doceree has continued our rapid growth as we span to our third continent within 15 months of our origination," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "The sophistication of our platform capabilities has led marketers and publishers to flourish in the United States and India. With Gareth's industry acumen, he's a tremendous addition to our team to lead our European ventures as we transform the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands communicate with HCPs worldwide on point-of-care and endemic platforms."

During his professional journey, Shaw has established a well-versed business development and operations background, which was cultivated during his various sales roles at Yahoo!, including most recently as senior direct response sales specialist. Further, he was commercial lead in managing publisher relationships at Experian, as part of its digital advertising services.

"Doceree has become an innovative player for online HCP communication ecosystem," says Shaw. "I've witnessed the digital solutions that Doceree has developed for the market. I'm eager to showcase these forward-thinking technologies to the European pharmaceutical marketers and healthcare publishers as Doceree advances the way interactions are held on point-of-care channels."

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

Media Contacts:

Kanchan Dass
kanchan.dass@doceree.com

Richard Krueger
Richard.krueger@doceree.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doceree accelerates global growth with entry into European market, taps PulsePoint's former exec as President to lead the region With the expansion, the company has entered its third global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...